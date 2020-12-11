Cyberpunk 2077 The Pickup: Full Walkthrough For The Pickup Quest

Cyberpunk 2077 has become one of the most talked about action role-playing games since releasing on December 10. The video game features a detailed story campaign and offers a range of customization options for the main character. There are also various Cyberpunk 2077 missions and quests that players can complete throughout the gameplay.

Cyberpunk 2077 The Pickup

One of the earliest quests in Cyberpunk 2077 is ‘The Pickup’ which is available right after ‘The Ride’ mission. Players can approach this quest in multiple ways, all of which will have different outcomes and an impact on future narratives. However, the key objective when you enter this quest is to meet with Jackie Welles. You will also have an option to call Militech agent Meredith Stout or proceed alone. Taking her help will bring you more options later in the quest, so it is advised that you take her help.

You need to call Meredith Stout to organise a meeting in Watson. You will meet her under an overpass where she will ask you a bunch of questions. You will be responding to her questions depending on the Life Path you have chosen. Meredith will now give you a Militech Credit chip which is encrypted and has a tracker. She needs you to take the chip and pay for the bot using the Militech Datashard.

Once you are done with her, you need to meet Jackie and visit All Foods using the intercom. Go to the base and head upstairs to talk with Dum Dum. Make sure you calm Jackie when you have the option.

You can offer Meredith the Militech Datashard with the money if it has been hacked. If not, you should get ready for a fight. However, you will still need to fight the Maelstromers and Royce if you don't give them the chip. If you don’t hand over the Credit Chip, you will need to shoot Royce and kill all members of the Maelstromers. Once you have done that, just run through the exit. Once you make your way out, Meredith will be waiting outside. The quest will end when you call Dex.

Image credits: Cyberpunk