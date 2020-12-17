Cyberpunk 2077 Ripperdoc Upgrades: Check Out This List Of The Best Upgrades

Cyberpunk 2077 is a 2020 action role-playing video game developed and published by CD Projekt. The story takes place in Night City, an open world set in the Cyberpunk universe. The game is available for all the major gaming platforms including Google Stadia, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S and Microsoft Windows.

Cyberpunk 2077 best Ripperdoc Upgrades

One of the most powerful tools in Cyberpunk 2077 is the Cyberware upgrades. For getting these upgrades, you will have to visit Ripperdoc which can get V modified cybernetically and make him into a much better killing machine. There are a lot of upgrades available at these Ripperdoc clinics which can be found throughout Night City. Here is a list of all the best upgrades with Ripperdoc Discount:

Camillo RAM Manager Location: West Wind Estate, Pacifica Price: 14,000 eurodollars Requirements: 16 Intelligence When your cyberdeck ram reaches 2, instantly free 30% of it. Cooldown of 4 minutes.

Ex-Disk Location: West Wind Estate, Pacifica Price: 28,000 eurodollars Requirements: 18 Intelligence Increases your cyberdeck max RAM units by 5.

Heal-On-Kill Location: Northside, Watson Price: 35,000 eurodollars Requirements: 18 Reflex Instantly Restore 10% health after defeating an enemy.

Limbic System Enhancement Location: Japantown, Westbrook Price: 21,000 eurodollars Requirements: 15 Intelligence Increases crit chance by 25%.

Mechatronic Core Location: Northside, Watson Price: 21,000 eurodollars Requirements: 16 Technical Ability Increases damage to drones, mechs, and robots by 50%.

Visual Cortex Support Location: West Wind Estate, Pacifica Price: 21,000 eurodollars Requirements: 16 Intelligence Increases crit damage by 45%.

Adrenaline Booster Location: Kabuki, Watson (Charles Bucks) Price: 28,000 eurodollars Requirements: 18 Body Instantly restores 50% stamina when you defeat an enemy.

Bioconductor Location: Badlands, Night City Outskirts Price: 14,000 eurodollars Requirements: 18 Body Reduces all cyberware cooldowns by 30%.

Biomonitor Location: Badlands, Night City Outskirts Price: 42,000 eurodollars Requirements: 18 Body Instantly restores 100% health when health drops to 15%, the cooldown is 120 seconds.

Bioplastic Blood Vessels Location: Downtown City Center Price: 14,000 eurodollars Requirements: 14 Body Increases health regen outside of combat by 50 points per second.

Blood Pump Location: Badlands, Night City Outskirts Price: 35,000 eurodollars Requirements: 16 body Activate to instantly restore 90% of max health, cooldown 180 seconds.



Ripperdoc Bug

In one of the quests known as the Ripperdoc quest, there is a Ripperdoc bug which is a big issue that the players can encounter in the early stages of the game. This bug prevents the player from progressing further into the story. The best method for fixing this bug is to load up the autosave right before Victor operates on you.

