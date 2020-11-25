Cyberpunk 2077 Finds Itself Yet Another Leak; Official Gameplay Makes It Way To The Net

Cyberpunk 2077 just cannot seem to catch a break from multiple leaks, thanks to its multiple delays. Fans are excited to play the game thus leakers have been targeting the game resulting in multiple leaks. However, the recent leak does not come from a notorious leaker, but from a consumer himself who got his hand on an early copy of the game. The video which leaked was scheduled to release this week itself also showcased the unpatched physical version of the game which is running on PS4. Check out details about the Cyberpunk 2077 leaked gameplay below -

Also read: Cyberpunk 2077 delayed again: Check out the reason for the delay and the new release date

Cyberpunk 2077 leaked footage

The official video highlight showcased some exact locations in the game which were leaked, also emphasizing that the first-day patch update of the game will be improving it on release.The gameplay showcased in the official PlayStation gameplay video consisted of a number of patches planned for the game on the first day itself. The game was initially supposed to release in November, which has been pushed for a December 10 release date. This time around, the developers have confirmed that the game will not be delayed furthermore. However, the full-blown next-gen version of the game, which will be available for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S will be coming much later in 2021.

Also read: Arch Motorcycle's Method 143 bike model to show up in 'Cyberpunk 2077'?

While the gameplay has been leaked extensively for Cyberpunk 2077, the physical discs have also made their way to the internet. It was only a few days back when a Reddit user working at an Amazon facility leaked how the physical disc of the game looks. The Redditor was also asked whether he could steal a copy but he would not want to risk it. Beyond this, the size of the game has been leaked too for the PS4, sizing up for 70GB. The PS4 version of the game will be coming with two Blu-ray discs. Along with it, multiple stickers, postcards, game map, world compendium, and add-on digital content will also be included in the PS4 version of the game. As of now, any details about the PS5 next-gen copies has not made its way to the internet.

Also read: Cyberpunk 2077 map leaked on Reddit; See the upcoming game's map right here

Also read: Cyberpunk 2077 Going Gold and Release Date; Everything you need to know