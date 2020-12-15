Cyberpunk 2077 Full Disclosure: Know All About This Side Mission

During the Cyberpunk 2077's prologue, the players will meet a woman named Sandra Dorsett who will save them from the scavs. Later into the story, she will be back with a side job called Full Disclosure. Keep reading to know all about this Sandra Dorsett Cyberpunk mission.
Also read | AC Valhalla Best Bow Location: Find Out About The Location Details Of Petra's Arc
Cyberpunk 2077 Full Disclosure Sandra Dorsett
Also read | Cyberpunk 2077 Panam Ending Guide: Check Out This Panam Ending Guide
This mission will start with you receiving some coordinates that lead to a databank. Go to Kabuki and break into the building to grab it. When you finally make your way to Sandra’s apartment, the quest has a possibility to go in five different ways. You can either choose to crack the databank to get specific rewards or choose not to crack the databank for a default reward. Here are all the possible options:
- Sandra attacks: You crack the databank and try to blackmail Sandra.
- Lower reward: You pretend you didn’t crack the databank, even though you did.
- Default reward: You don’t crack the databank, or you do crack it and admit that you did, then say you don’t care.
- Slightly higher reward: You crack the databank, admit it, and congratulate Sandra.
- Best reward: You crack the databank, admit you did, congratulate Sandra, and discuss daemons with her (must pass an Intelligence check).
Cyberpunk Update
- Quests
- Fixed an issue with completing the final objective in Gig: Freedom of the Press.
- Fixed an issue with starting a conversation with Johnny at the end in Life During Wartime.
- Corrected a rare issue with NPCs no longer calling V if A Like Supreme quest was abandoned mid-way.
- Fixed an issue with Nix not going into his default state in Spellbound and KOLD MIRAGE.
- Fixed issues blocking progress in I Fought The Law if the quest area is left.
- Fixed inability to find Delamain in Epistrophy.
- Fixed issues related to remaining in the second phase of the quest after finishing Pacifica fight with Ozob if played after Finals.
- Fixed an issue with Nomads no longer present if V leaves the quest area mid-combat in With a Little Help from My Friends/Queen of the Highway.
- Adjusted mappings and re-enabled quest tracker in M'ap Tann Pèlen/I Walk the Line/Transmission.
- Fixed constraints on freedom to get up and sit down if neither blueline condition is met in Violence.
- Fixed issues with time and space resulting from leaving the quest area or abandoning the quest in Following the River.
- Fixed an issue with the conversation with Johnny not starting after leaving the hotel in Tapeworm.
- Fixed an issue with quest being blocked upon leaving the quest area before climbing the hill in Following the River.
- Fixed the objective “Go into booth 9” not completing if the room’s entered too fast in Automatic Love.
- Fixed Jackie’s issues with sitting still in The Ripperdoc.
- Other quest fixes
Also read | How To Get Johnny Silverhands' Pistol And Car In Cyberpunk 2077?
Also read | AC Valhalla Secret Weapons: Check Out How To Get Secret Weapons In Game