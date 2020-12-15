Cyberpunk 2077 Full Disclosure: Know All About This Side Mission

During the Cyberpunk 2077's prologue, the players will meet a woman named Sandra Dorsett who will save them from the scavs. Later into the story, she will be back with a side job called Full Disclosure. Keep reading to know all about this Sandra Dorsett Cyberpunk mission.

Cyberpunk 2077 Full Disclosure Sandra Dorsett

This mission will start with you receiving some coordinates that lead to a databank. Go to Kabuki and break into the building to grab it. When you finally make your way to Sandra’s apartment, the quest has a possibility to go in five different ways. You can either choose to crack the databank to get specific rewards or choose not to crack the databank for a default reward. Here are all the possible options:

Sandra attacks: You crack the databank and try to blackmail Sandra.

Lower reward: You pretend you didn’t crack the databank, even though you did.

Default reward: You don’t crack the databank, or you do crack it and admit that you did, then say you don’t care.

Slightly higher reward: You crack the databank, admit it, and congratulate Sandra.

Best reward: You crack the databank, admit you did, congratulate Sandra, and discuss daemons with her (must pass an Intelligence check).

Cyberpunk Update

Quests Fixed an issue with completing the final objective in Gig: Freedom of the Press. Fixed an issue with starting a conversation with Johnny at the end in Life During Wartime. Corrected a rare issue with NPCs no longer calling V if A Like Supreme quest was abandoned mid-way. Fixed an issue with Nix not going into his default state in Spellbound and KOLD MIRAGE. Fixed issues blocking progress in I Fought The Law if the quest area is left. Fixed inability to find Delamain in Epistrophy. Fixed issues related to remaining in the second phase of the quest after finishing Pacifica fight with Ozob if played after Finals. Fixed an issue with Nomads no longer present if V leaves the quest area mid-combat in With a Little Help from My Friends/Queen of the Highway. Adjusted mappings and re-enabled quest tracker in M'ap Tann Pèlen/I Walk the Line/Transmission. Fixed constraints on freedom to get up and sit down if neither blueline condition is met in Violence. Fixed issues with time and space resulting from leaving the quest area or abandoning the quest in Following the River. Fixed an issue with the conversation with Johnny not starting after leaving the hotel in Tapeworm. Fixed an issue with quest being blocked upon leaving the quest area before climbing the hill in Following the River. Fixed the objective “Go into booth 9” not completing if the room’s entered too fast in Automatic Love. Fixed Jackie’s issues with sitting still in The Ripperdoc. Other quest fixes



