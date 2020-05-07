Cyberpunk 2077 Customizations: Players Can Customize Their Character's Anatomy

The ESRB has recently released a detailed rating summary for CD Projekt’s upcoming title Cyberpunk 2077, which also includes a new bit of information about the game's character creator that allows players to customise the player-character's genitals.

Cyberpunk 2077 genital customization

Cyberpunk 2077 will allow players to fully customize the look of their playable character with the help of a deep customization system.

According to the report, players will be able to select a gender and fully customize their character. The report revealed that the customization will include depictions of the human anatomy as well as different sizes and combinations of genitals, which are non-interactive. Players will also have an option to engage in sexual activities further in the game with other main characters or prostitutes. It also details that there will be brief intimate scenes from a first-person perspective that will depict partially nude characters reacting suggestively while moving through various positions.

As for violence, it seems that the game will feature extreme levels of violence, blood, gore, and evisceration. Apart from this, the game will also have other taboo elements which involve drug use, alcohol consumption, the inclusion of drunk driving, use of foul language and more. In addition, corpses may also be eviscerated if the player makes use of automatic weapons in the quests. The report also makes mentions of frequent gunfire, cries of pain, explosions, and blood-splatter effects.

Cyberpunk 2077 release date

Cyberpunk 2077 is set to release in September 2020. The game will be available on PS4, Xbox One, PC and Stadia. It is also suggested that the game will make it to Xbox Series X and PS5 when they come out.

The game is set in the Night City, a megalopolis deeply obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. Players will get to play the game as V, who is a mercenary outlaw with a goal to get his hands on the one-of-a-kind implant that will be key to his immortality.

Image credits: Cyberpunk 2077