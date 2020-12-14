Cyberpunk 2077 Joytoy Locations: Check Out Where The Joytoys Are In The Game

Cyberpunk 2077 is a game based on a tragic future. People are presently open to robotic upgrades that guide them in their day by day life. Players have to make a character in Cyberpunk 2077 and mod them with these robotic improvements to redesign the player's details and progress smoother in the mission. With the assistance of these upgrades and different characters, the players need to make a name for themselves and bring down the higher-ups.

The game also involves many romance options that players can take part in and one of them is Joytoy Locations. Players have been asking about Cyberpunk 2077 Joytoy Locations.

Cyberpunk 2077 Joytoy Locations

Joytoys are prostitutes in Cyberpunk 2077. They are one of the romance options that players can go for in the game. These romance options provide the player with a one-night stand, but not a substantial relationship with them. Other than the Joytoys, the players can also opt for having relationships with certain characters in Cyberpunk 2077 as romance options. These relationships can form into something, Joytoys are only meaningless one-night stands. Cyberpunk 2077 locations for Joytoys will be highlighted with a lips icon on the map.

At the moment there are only two prostitutes in the game, one male and one female, they are both bisexual so players can opt for any of them no matter what their character’s gender is. The players need to pay a hundred eddies in the game. They will need to head over to Westbrook, Japantown as both of these hookers can be found here. Once they reach this location, players can use the map and located the Joytoys by heading towards the lips icon on the map.

Cyberpunk 2077 Romance options

As the game lives and breathes RPG, many of the crucial elements will be making their way into Cyberpunk 2077. One of the most used RPG elements is the romance options, every player is looking for a partner for their fictional character and there are many romance options in Cyberpunk 2077 that players can go for. Joytoys are for just one-night stands but players can have a proper relationship with the other characters. Cyberpunk 2077 Romance options are as follows:

Joy Toys

Panam Palmer

Kerry

Judy Alvarez

River Ward

Rogue Amendiaries

Alt Cunningham

Meredith Stout

Cyberpunk 2077 is available for purchase on the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Google Stadia, and PC.

