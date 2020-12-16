Cyberpunk 2077: How To Get Mantis Blades? Learn About This Cyberware Upgrade

Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the most foreseen game dispatches of 2020. The expectation for this game has been developing throughout recent years and CD Projekt Red has at long last conveyed it. The players get to jump into this never before seen Open World, Action-RPG. Here they will have numerous exercises to do in the Night City and furthermore play out their own excursion as indicated by their decisions. Players have been wondering How to get Mantis Blades in Cyberpunk 2077.

How to get Mantis Blades in Cyberpunk 2077?

Cyberpunk 2077 is a game where the player is in a future where cybernetic enhancements have become the new normal. Everyone walking around has a certain cybernetic enhancement that aids them with their daily duties. Cyberpunk 2077 Mantis Blades helps turns the character's arms into lethal blades that can cause some real damage. The Mantis Blades also provide internal bleeding and critical damage stat boosts. There are two ways a player can get the Cyberpunk 2077 Mantis Blades; they are as follows:

The first way is incredibly reasonable for the players and the Mantis Blades can be obtained early on in the game. The players need to look for Corpo Plaza in the City Center district. Here they need to look for a side quest marker towards the northwest of that area. Before they enter this area the players should create a manual save. After saving they can enter the side quest location and look for a chest inside. This chest should spawn the Mantis Blades. If it doesn’t spawn them, then players can use the manual save they created to reopen the chest and get the Mantis Blades.

The second way can turn out to be expensive and time consuming for the players. They will need to purchase the Mantis Blades from a Ripperdoc, but there are a few prerequisites before the players can make this purchase. First, the players will need enough Street Cred in Cyberpunk 2077 to make the purchase. Second, the players will have to shell out 15,350 Eurodollars to get the Mantis Blades Cyberware Upgrade.

Cyberpunk 2077 Gorilla Arms Location

This Cybernetic Enhancement can really help players through certain situations where they need to use their fists instead of bullets. Players can get a lower end Gorilla Arms upgrade from the Ripperdoc Inventory shop in Watson District. If the players want the Legendary Gorilla Arms, they should look for them in the RipperDoc Inventory shop towards the west of City Center. This will be a huge upgrade to the lower end version. Once the player has bought them, they should start looking for Gorilla Arms Mods.

