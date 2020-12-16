Cyberpunk 2077 Which Life Path To Choose? Learn More About Cyberpunk 2077 Life Paths Here

Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the most anticipated game launches of 2020. The anticipation for this game has been growing since years now and CD Projekt Red has finally delivered. The players get to dive into this Open World, Action-RPG. Here they will have many activities to do in Night City and also play out their own journey according to their choices. Players have been wondering about Cyberpunk 2077 Which Life Path to Choose.

Also read: Cyberpunk 2077 Automatic Love Or Ghost Town: Learn More About These Cyberpunk 2077 Quests

Also read: Cyberpunk 2077 I Walk The Line Choice: Learn More About The Choices In This Quest

Cyberpunk 2077 Which life path to choose

Cyberpunk 2077 is an all-out RPG. From the start of the game, the players will be set with a choice of which life path to choose in the game. This life path will decide how the game unfolds and impact other events in the game too. The players will have to choose from 3 life path choices and each of them will affect the game in their own way. These Life Path choices will create a backstory for the character the player has created. With the help of this Cyberpunk 2077 Life Path Guide, players can choose which life path to choose:

Street Kid:

As a Street Kid, the players will grow up as members of street Gangs. This will keep the players acclimatized with the happenings in the Night City. As V is already a street kid, they won’t be treated with hostility from other gang members and players can also access gang-related information easily. The players will struggle with Nomad and Corpo situations as their only way would be hacking or killing.

Corpo:

This creates the backstory of V being a member of one of the corporates who’s undergone a backstabbing. This backstory will allow the players to have conversations easily with members of corporates and gain information easily. The players will struggle with situations with Nomads and Street Gangs.

Nomad:

This will start the player in the Badlands. Being a Nomad will help V to get information from other Nomads and can also have small talk related to vehicles and machinery. This will also mean that this character will struggle with situations with Corpos and the Street Gangs of Night City.

With this information, the players can decide which life path to choose. They can either decide to be a Nomad, Street Kid, or a Corpo and according to that choice, they can reap certain benefits of their character’s backstory. These choices will help the player decide how they want to play the game and what role they want their character to play.

Also read: Cyberpunk 2077 I Fought The Law Quest: Check Out All The Main Clues

Also read: Cyberpunk 2077 Gorilla Arms: Learn More About This Cybernetic Upgrade Here