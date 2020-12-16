Cyberpunk 2077 I Walk The Line Choice: Learn More About The Choices In This Quest

Cyberpunk 2077 is CD Projekt Red's second endeavour at an out and out action RPG after Witcher 3. Witcher 3 was situated in old occasions and now the most recent game is the direct inverse, being founded on the impending future. Much the same as Witcher 3, Cyberpunk 2077 will include all the urgent parts of an RPG, for example, character improvement, decisions and impacts, and that's only the tip of the iceberg. Players have been asking about Cyberpunk 2077 I walk the line choice.

Cyberpunk 2077: I walk the line choice

During the I Walk the Line quest the players will come across a situation where they will feel their hands are tied. They are currently in partnership with the Voodoo boys, but a Netwatch Agent is coercing the player to side with him. This is one of the choices in the game that can impact events later on in the game. Check out this Cyberpunk 2077 I Walk the Line Guide to understand the choices and impacts the player has in that situation.

Cyberpunk 2077: I walk the line Guide

After defeating or sneaking past the Sasquatch, the players will reach an empty cinema hall. Here a Netwatch Agent will be waiting for V. He will give the players a choice to either shared data with him or incapacitate him. Here are the impacts for the I walk the line choices:

Share Data with Netagent

If the player decides to share data with the Netagent in return the agent will offer to release Brigitte and Ti Neptune which are being held by them. He will also offer the player to remove the Virus from the player’s system. Johnny will not be too happy with the idea of V sharing data with a Netagent. Once the players are in the Transmission section, they will find members of the Voodoo Boys dead and V will have to kill Placide to find the key and exit the building.

Kill the Netagent

If the player decides to incapacitate the Netagent, they will knock him down and connect to his head. While connected the players will see a map with names and countdowns marked and they will pass out. Once they get up they will talk to Johnny and Johnny will suggest that maybe Placide was in on the whole plan of putting V in danger. This choice will keep the relation with the Voodoo boys maintained and the players can talk to Placide and ask them to speak to Brigitte.

