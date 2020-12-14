Cyberpunk 2077 Judy Ending: Learn More About Judy Alvarez Relationship In The Game

Cyberpunk 2077 is now available in stores and players are flocking towards this game like bees towards honey. Cyberpunk 2077 is a full-blown Action-RPG and players get the fun to try out all the different RPG elements in the game. Other than character design and development, the game also has a well-constructed decision system. These decisions that players need to make can have an impact on the way the game unfolds and the ending the player gets. Players have been inquiring about Cyberpunk 2077 Judy Ending.

Cyberpunk 2077 Judy Ending

As the players already know that Cyberpunk 2077 is an all-out RPG. Decisions are very important in the game and they affect how the game unfolds for the players. There are many choices and consequences that the players will come across in the game and they need to be mindful of these choices to obtain the optimum results. Many decisions in the game also affect the conclusion the players might get for Cyberpunk 2077.

Judy Alvarez is one of the popular characters in Cyberpunk 2077. Players can pursue her as one of the romance options in the game, but there are certain prerequisites they need to follow before they can pursue her. Judy Alvarez is a lesbian character and in order to approach her as a romance option, the players need to play as a female character in the game.

The players need to complete a series of quests for her in order to open up the romance options. In order to get a good ending with Judy the players will have to allow Panam and her family to help them against Arasaka and that will keep the relationship between Judy and the player solid.

Cyberpunk 2077 Best Ending

In an action-RPG, choices are provided to the player to let their journey form its own way. These decisions can impact certain events of the game and also the conclusion of the story. So it's advisable for the players to keep this in mind while making some key choices in the game.

Players can opt for different types of Cyberpunk ending. They can either go for a Cyberpunk Good Ending or a Bad Ending. In this Cyberpunk 2077 ending guide, all the endings will be listed:

Side with Hanako

Hitting Saka with Johnny and Rogue

With a little Help from your Aldecados Friends

Putting it all to Rest

Secret Ending

These endings can be achieved according to the choices the player makes and the number of side missions they have finished before entering the point of no return. Finishing more missions will open up more options for the players.

Cyberpunk 2077 Romance options

As the game lives and breathes RPG, many of the crucial elements will be making their way into Cyberpunk 2077. One of the most used RPG elements are the romance options, every player is looking for a partner for their fictional character and there are many romance options in Cyberpunk 2077 that players can go for. Joytoys are for just one-night stands but players can have a proper relationship with the other characters. Cyberpunk 2077 Romance options are as follows:

Joy Toys

Panam Palmer

Kerry

Judy Alvarez

River Ward

Rogue Amendiaries

Alt Cunningham

Meredith Stout

Cyberpunk 2077 is available for purchase on the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Google Stadia and PC.

