Cyberpunk 2077 How To Remove The Virus From The Chip Objective: Learn How To Complete Here

Cyberpunk 2077 is a game based on a dystopian future. Humans are now open to cybernetic enhancements that aid them in their daily life. Players will have to create a character in Cyberpunk 2077 and mod them with these cybernetic enhancements to upgrade the player's stats and progress smoother in the campaign. With help of these enhancements and other characters, the players need to create a name for themselves and take down the higher-ups. One of the questions many players are asking is how to remove the virus from the chip in Cyberpunk 2077.

How to remove the virus from the chip in Cyberpunk 2077?

In the Pickup mission, players will be provided with an optional objective in the game. This objective will ask them to remove the virus from the chip. The issue with this optional objective is that there are no clear instructions as to how the players are supposed to remove the virus from the chip. Cyberpunk 2077 removing the virus from the chip guide will help the players figure out how to complete this optional objective.

Cyberpunk 2077 Removing the Virus from the Chip Guide

This optional objective will be provided to the players by Meredith Stout. The players need to call her and meet up with her to obtain the chip they need to remove the virus from.

Once the players have received the Chip, they should open their main menu.

In the main menu, they should head over to the shards tab which can be found in the Journals section

Here the players should look for the Militech Datashard, once they find it, they should select it and click on crack security.

This should open up a hacking mini-game for the players which they need to clear to complete this objective. The final code to solve the mini-game should be BD, BD, FF, 55, 1C, and E9

Once they have finished the minigame, the objective will disappear, and the players can carry on until they need to use the chip

After the mission is over, the players can use this chip to pay Royce. If they haven’t finished this objective before heading towards Royce, the players will be forced into a battle with him.

