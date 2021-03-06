Cyberpunk 2077 Killing In The Name: Check Out The Walkthrough For This Side Quest

Players have been holding back to get their hands on Cyberpunk 2077 for years now, finally, it is here. Cyberpunk 2077 is the most recent lead venture by CD Projekt Red. These are designers liable for the incredibly effective game Witcher 3 and they hope to convey a similar standing for Cyberpunk 2077. Cyberpunk 2077 permits the player to comprehend what it is to be in a tragic future where culture and innovation have arrived at an inconceivable level. Players have been trying to get some information about Cyberpunk 2077 Killing in the Name.

Cyberpunk 2077 Killing in the Name

Killing in the Name is one of the side missions that players can take part in Cyberpunk 2077. The quests start with a series of messages from the Bartmoss Collective. The last message of this series has a link that the players need to access from their laptops in their safehouse. Once they have opened the link they need to click on “Reward For Any Info on Swedenborg!” to start the side quest. Check out how to complete the Killing in the Name Quest below:

Then the player needs to call Bes Isis and ask her about the job. She will be sceptical about the player being able to find any information but will mention if by chance any information is gathered, the player will be rewarded handsomely.

The players now need to scan for clues in Rancho Coronado. The objective marker will take the players to a deserted alleyway where they will have to engage in some parkour and get on top of the fire escape. Once they are on top, they need to look for an extension to climb on, which will lead them to a router. The players will need to then hack this router to get some money and intercept messages for the clue to the next location.

Now the players need to travel to the Badlands near the Solar Arrays fast travel location. Here they will be greeted by a few blood-thirsty foes that are guarding an RV. Players will have to take them down and then get on the roof of the RV to have the second router.

After that, the players will have to move towards the next signal source. This is coming from one of the Billboards in the badlands, the players will have to climb on top of this Billboard with the help of the ladders and get their hands on the third router.

Now the players need to head to West Wind Estate in Pacifica and look for a group of people listening to music near a minivan. Here the players will find a fortune-telling bot called Leonora the Savantron. They need to relay this information to Johnny and Nancy to finish the mission.

