Cyberpunk 2077 Sales Shows The Excitement About This Unreleased Role-playing Game

Cyberpunk 2077 has been one of the most anticipated games amongst the gaming community. The game has managed to beat many games that have been already released in terms of sales. After looking at the number of gamers baing excited from this upcoming role-playing video game, it could be one of the most anticipated games of the year. Read more to know about Cyberpunk 2077 release date and sales.

Cyberpunk 2077 sales overtake popular games that have been released on Steam

Steam top sellers for the week ending Nov 29.

Ordered by revenue ($).



1. Cyberpunk 2077 (Pre-Order)

2. Valve Index VR Kit

3. Football Manager 2021

4. Phasmophobia

5. Hades

6. Red Dead Redemption 2

7. Halo: MCC

8. PUBG

9. Death Stranding

10. Doom Eternal pic.twitter.com/Wt1tteR7ps — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) November 29, 2020

A recent Twitter user, Daniel Ahmad recently shared a list of some of the top-selling Steam games of last week ending on November 29th. Amongst those, Cyberpunk 2077 managed to grab the top of the list. It is shocking as the game has not even been released and somehow it managed to cross the sales of both Hades and Doom Eternal. These 2 games are also some of the most popular games released for the gamers and both of these have also been nominated in multiple categories at the Game Awards this year. Seeing such a huge demand for a game that has been delayed multiple times certainly explains excitement and anticipation created around Cyberpunk 2077. Read more to know about Cyberpunk 2077 release date.

More about Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 is an upcoming role-playing video game that has created much excitement amongst the gaming community. The game is slated to be released on December 10, 2020. The game has been created by and published by CD Projekt. The game is going to be released for PS, PC and Xbox. It will also have a new version of the game for the new generation gaming consoles that hit the market during the second half of 2020. Apart from Cyperpunk 2077, CD Projekt has also been involved in some other popular games like The Witcher game franchise. After their, The Witcher 3 CD Projekt Red was successful enough to generate the funding and support for the massively ambitious project, Cyberpunk 2077. There have been some rumours of a follow-up game in the franchise, a The Witcher 4, which have started circulating. The game's popularity totally depends on the decades of well-developed storylines and spectacular swordplay which was laid out by the makers of the games.

Cyberpunk 2077 System requirements

CPU: Intel Core i5-4670K 3.4GHz / AMD Ryzen R5 1600

RAM: 16 GB RAM

HDD: 70 GB of space

GPU: AMD Radeon RX Vega 64 8GB or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070

OS: Win 10 64

Direct X: Version 12

Screen Resolution: 1080p

