How To Preload Cyberpunk 2077? Preload Cyberpunk 2077 Method And Release Date

Cyberpunk 2077 is the latest flagship project by CD Projekt Red. This developer is responsible for the best game of 2015 Witcher 3 and they are here to create a similar reputation for their latest game. The anticipation for Cyberpunk 2077 has reached its limit, everyone has been waiting for the release of the game for too long now. The game has experienced a whole lot of delays and the final release date has been set for the 10th of December. Players have been asking how to preload Cyberpunk 2077.

How to Preload Cyberpunk 2077?

The game has almost released in a matter of a few days, every player will have a copy of Cyberpunk 2077 in their hands. CDPR knows the number of people anticipating the release of the game and all of them wanting to start the game as soon as possible. CDPR has thought about players being able to start playing Cyberpunk 2077 as soon as possible and for that reason, they have allowed the player to Preload Cyberpunk 2077 on their respective platforms.

Yes, players can now, on most platforms, preload Cyberpunk 2077 as it is a hefty 70 GB download. Cyberpunk download will take up to 70GB and there is an additional 45GB day one update that CDPR has announced so players can download Cyberpunk 2077 and update it beforehand to be ready for the release of the game. Here’s when players can Preload Cyberpunk on their respective platforms:

Xbox

Players with Xbox One or the Xbox Series X/S can preload Cyberpunk 2077 from the store from December 3.

PlayStation

Players with the PS4 or the PS5 can preload Cyberpunk 2077 from the store from December 8.

PC

Players will be able to preload the game from Steam or the Epic Games Store from December 7.

GOG

Players will able to preload the game from GOG from December 7.

Stadia

As this platform streams games, players will not need to preload anything.

Cyberpunk 2077 System Requirements

Players already know now that it is going to be a big download for the game. Players will also need to have a proper set up installed on their PCs to run the game smoothly. Here are the minimum and recommended system requirements for Cyberpunk 2077:

Minimum:

Core i5-3570K or FX-8310

GTX 780 3GB (or RX 470 4GB)

8GB RAM

3GB VRAM

70GB storage

Windows 7 or Windows 10 64-bit

Target: 1080p Low

Recommended:

Core i7-4790 or Ryzen 3 3200G

RTX 3080 (or RTX 3090)

16GB RAM

10GB VRAM

70GB SSD storage

Windows 10 64-bit

Target: 4K Ultra

