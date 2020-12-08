How To Preload Cyberpunk 2077? Preload Cyberpunk 2077 Method And Release Date

Quick links:
Cyberpunk 2077 is the latest flagship project by CD Projekt Red. This developer is responsible for the best game of 2015 Witcher 3 and they are here to create a similar reputation for their latest game. The anticipation for Cyberpunk 2077 has reached its limit, everyone has been waiting for the release of the game for too long now. The game has experienced a whole lot of delays and the final release date has been set for the 10th of December. Players have been asking how to preload Cyberpunk 2077.
The game has almost released in a matter of a few days, every player will have a copy of Cyberpunk 2077 in their hands. CDPR knows the number of people anticipating the release of the game and all of them wanting to start the game as soon as possible. CDPR has thought about players being able to start playing Cyberpunk 2077 as soon as possible and for that reason, they have allowed the player to Preload Cyberpunk 2077 on their respective platforms.
Yes, players can now, on most platforms, preload Cyberpunk 2077 as it is a hefty 70 GB download. Cyberpunk download will take up to 70GB and there is an additional 45GB day one update that CDPR has announced so players can download Cyberpunk 2077 and update it beforehand to be ready for the release of the game. Here’s when players can Preload Cyberpunk on their respective platforms:
Players already know now that it is going to be a big download for the game. Players will also need to have a proper set up installed on their PCs to run the game smoothly. Here are the minimum and recommended system requirements for Cyberpunk 2077:
