How To Go Third Person In Cyberpunk 2077? Learn How To Switch Cyberpunk 2077 Perspectives

Cyberpunk 2077 has quite recently hit the stores. It is the most recent leader presentation by CD Projekt Red, the designers that were answerable for the best round of 2015, Witcher 3. Cyberpunk 2077 will be looking towards keeping that standing. The game is played in a first-person perspective and it includes all the essential RPG components that an Action-RPG needs. Many players have asked how to go third person in Cyberpunk 2077.

How to go third person in Cyberpunk 2077?

Third-person and first-person are two different types of perspectives in which games are created. Some model their approach with both perspectives like GTA or Red Dead and some model their approach behind ones like Call of Duty or Overwatch. A third-person perspective provides the player with an over the shoulder camera, giving them a much better view of their surroundings. A first-person perspective is a perspective every person lives with in real life.

Cyberpunk 2077 follows a first-person perspective for the game. Cyberpunk 2077 Third-person mode only exists when the players are driving a vehicle, other than that Cyberpunk 2077 third-person mode does not exist. The whole story of the game is to be played in the first person and the chance of playing the game in the third person is while driving a vehicle only.

Here’s how to go third person in Cyberpunk 2077: When the players get into vehicles, the camera stays in first-person perspective, but this can be switched with the tap of a button. Players on PC can switch the first person to the third person by pressing ‘Q’ on their keyboard. Players on the consoles can switch perspectives by pressing ‘right’ on the D-pad. They will have to wait and see if CDPR decides to release a patch to add in the third-person perspective to Cyberpunk 2077. Until then it's some first-person madness for the players.

Cyberpunk 2077 System Requirements

Cyberpunk 2077 is a massive game with the player's limits being reduced to absolutely nothing. The game has been created to mesmerize the players with its stunning visuals. These stunning visuals come at a price though for the PC players, as not having the right setup can cause a hindrance for the player's gaming experience. Players will also need to have a proper set up installed on their PCs to run the game smoothly. Here are the minimum and recommended system requirements for Cyberpunk 2077:

Minimum:

Core i5-3570K or FX-8310

GTX 780 3GB (or RX 470 4GB)

8GB RAM

3GB VRAM

70GB storage

Windows 7 or Windows 10 64-bita

Target: 1080p Low

Recommended:

Core i7-4790 or Ryzen 3 3200G

RTX 3080 (or RTX 3090)

16GB RAM

10GB VRAM

70GB SSD storage

Windows 10 64-bit

Target: 4K Ultra

