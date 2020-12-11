How Many Acts Are There In Cyberpunk 2077? Learn About Cyberpunk 2077 Missions

Quick links:
Cyberpunk 2077 has just hit the stores. It is the latest flagship introduction by CD Projekt Red, the developers that were responsible for the best game of 2015, Witcher 3. Cyberpunk 2077 will be looking towards keeping that reputation. The game is played in a first-person perspective and it involves all the crucial RPG elements that an Action-RPG needs. Many players have asked how many acts are there in Cyberpunk 2077.
To answer this question, there are only two acts in Cyberpunk 2077. They have ditched the traditional three-act system and went forward to split the game into two halves. Other than the two acts the players will also have a prologue and an epilogue to dwell in. If the players need more, there are more than enough side activities to explore in the Night City for the players.
There are a total of 30 main missions that will keep the players busy for a long time. The first mission of the game also depends on the life path the players decide to go with, giving them 3 options to choose from. Check out the Cyberpunk 2077 Missions List below:
Many have asked how much time the most awaited game would take up. The answer to that is anywhere around 30-40 hours if the player is rushing through the main campaign of the game. If the player decides to do all the other side activities that the game has to offer, it will take them a lot more time to beat the game.
Cyberpunk 2077 is a massive game with the player's limits being reduced to absolutely nothing. The game has been created to mesmerize the players with its stunning visuals. These stunning visuals come at a price though for the PC players, as not having the right setup can cause a hindrance for the player's gaming experience. Players will also need to have a proper set up installed on their PCs to run the game smoothly. Here are the minimum and recommended system requirements for Cyberpunk 2077:
