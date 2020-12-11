How Many Acts Are There In Cyberpunk 2077? Learn About Cyberpunk 2077 Missions

Cyberpunk 2077 has just hit the stores. It is the latest flagship introduction by CD Projekt Red, the developers that were responsible for the best game of 2015, Witcher 3. Cyberpunk 2077 will be looking towards keeping that reputation. The game is played in a first-person perspective and it involves all the crucial RPG elements that an Action-RPG needs. Many players have asked how many acts are there in Cyberpunk 2077.

Also read: Cyberpunk 2077 Mix It Up Poster: Learn About The Controversial Ad In The Game

Also read: Cyberpunk 2077 Seizure Issue: Learn About The Cyberpunk 2077 Epilepsy Issue Here

How many acts are there in Cyberpunk 2077?

To answer this question, there are only two acts in Cyberpunk 2077. They have ditched the traditional three-act system and went forward to split the game into two halves. Other than the two acts the players will also have a prologue and an epilogue to dwell in. If the players need more, there are more than enough side activities to explore in the Night City for the players.

Cyberpunk 2077 Missions List

There are a total of 30 main missions that will keep the players busy for a long time. The first mission of the game also depends on the life path the players decide to go with, giving them 3 options to choose from. Check out the Cyberpunk 2077 Missions List below:

The Streetkid/The Nomad/The Corpo-Rat: Lifepath Choice

Practice Makes Perfect

The Rescue

The Ripperdoc

The Ride

The Pickup

The Information

The Heist

Love Like Fire

Playing For Time

Automatic Love

The Space In Between

Disasterpiece

Double Life

Down on the Street

Gimme Danger

M’Ap Tann Pèlen

I Walk The Line

Never Fade Away

Transmission

Ghost Town

Lightning Breaks

Life During Wartime

Play It Safe

Search and Destroy

Tapeworm

Nocturne Op55N1

Last Caress

Totalimmortal

Where Is My Mind?

How Long is Cyberpunk 2077?

Many have asked how much time the most awaited game would take up. The answer to that is anywhere around 30-40 hours if the player is rushing through the main campaign of the game. If the player decides to do all the other side activities that the game has to offer, it will take them a lot more time to beat the game.

Cyberpunk 2077 System Requirements

Cyberpunk 2077 is a massive game with the player's limits being reduced to absolutely nothing. The game has been created to mesmerize the players with its stunning visuals. These stunning visuals come at a price though for the PC players, as not having the right setup can cause a hindrance for the player's gaming experience. Players will also need to have a proper set up installed on their PCs to run the game smoothly. Here are the minimum and recommended system requirements for Cyberpunk 2077:

Minimum:

Core i5-3570K or FX-8310

GTX 780 3GB (or RX 470 4GB)

8GB RAM

3GB VRAM

70GB storage

Windows 7 or Windows 10 64-bita

Target: 1080p Low

Recommended:

Core i7-4790 or Ryzen 3 3200G

RTX 3080 (or RTX 3090)

16GB RAM

10GB VRAM

70GB SSD storage

Windows 10 64-bit

Target: 4K Ultra

Also read: Cyberpunk 2077 The Pickup: Full Walkthrough For The Pickup Quest

Also read: Cyberpunk 2077 Braindance Mission: Check Out This Walkthrough For The Quest