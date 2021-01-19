GTA 5 Armored Truck Locations: How To Rob Armored Trucks In The Game?

GTA 5 Online continues to be one of the most sizzling open-world games despite being released several years ago. The gaming company has been rolling out constant updates to the title to keep things engaging for fans. The Cayo Perico Heist DLC has been one of the biggest updates to arrive in GTA Online recently, bringing new elements to the game along with various missions and other exciting content to look forward to. However, many players are still wondering about GTA 5 Armored Truck locations on the map. If you are wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Also Read | Android not sending pictures to iPhone? Know how to fix the issue

All GTA 5 Armored Truck locations

GTA 5 has Armoured Trucks that have a lot of money inside. All a player needs to do is get to the trucks and steal. They will appear in a light blue dot on the minimap when you drive by these areas. So, there are a total of 9 Armored Truck locations in Los Santos and you can find them all below -

Armoured Truck locations in GTA 5 Map

Globe Oil Gas Station

Cypress Flats (north of the Ammu-nation)

Little Seoul (near the Asian strip mall)

Little Seoul (outside the Lucky Plucker)

Paleto Bay Market

San Andreas Ave

The man-made canals in the centre of Los Santos,

El Rancho Blvd.

Del Perro ramp.

Also Read | Windows Update KB4598242 details: Know what's new in Windows 10 Version 20H2

So, go to the places mentioned above, you will find the Armored Trucks also known as Security Vans in White and Green colour with security guards. In those trucks, you will be able to loot a lot of cash. However, you need to know how to rob, and you will get the details below.

Also Read | HP Solution Center Not working on Windows 10? Know how to fix the issue

How to rob an Armored Truck in GTA 5?

The process is simple and easier, all you need to do is notice whether the trucks are moving or at a halt. If they are stopped, you need to get the guards down and kill them, and it will help you get a briefcase. If they are moving, then you need to take down the truck either ways you get the level two you needed.

Also Read | Does Signal have Last Seen ON feature? Can you upload Online Status on the app?