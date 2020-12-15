Cyberpunk 2077 Romance Guide: Here Is A Guide For Judy Romance In The Game

Cyberpunk 2077 introduces a new concept of romance which is an attempt to give more realism of love and relationships as compared to many RPGs which came before it. In this game, the NPCs are going to have their own preferences as to which kind of player they would want to romance with. This is only going to be possible for you if both of you are compatible with each other. Here you will find out all the Cyberpunk 2077 options for romance with Judy.

Cyberpunk 2077 Romance Guide

Cyberpunk 2077 Judy romance guide

You will have to be a female V in order to romance with her.

The first time you meet her is in the early stages of Cyberpunk 2077’s main story. This is going to be where she will help you out through your first Braindance session.

After you go through this mission, Judy will be pulled back into your story and she will become a part of the Automatic Love main quest For this, you will have to track down Evelyn Parker again.

During your missions, Judy will ask you what your plan is for dealing with a certain character: If you want to kill them or spare them.

Just ask Judy what she prefers and do what she says.

During the Pisces quest, your “ally” Maiko will attempt to change the conditions of the plan Judy had formed. Do what Judy says, and when prompted, draw your gun.

If you don’t kill Maiko in this scene Judy rewards you with a kiss on the cheek.

If you kill Maiko Judy will be very shocked and will just walk off. Although after a few days pass she will call you again.



Cyberpunk 2077 Update

Quests Fixed an issue with completing the final objective in Gig: Freedom of the Press. Fixed an issue with starting a conversation with Johnny at the end in Life During Wartime. Corrected a rare issue with NPCs no longer calling V if A Like Supreme quest was abandoned mid-way. Fixed an issue with Nix not going into his default state in Spellbound and KOLD MIRAGE. Fixed issues blocking progress in I Fought The Law if the quest area is left. Fixed inability to find Delamain in Epistrophy. Fixed issues related to remaining in the second phase of the quest after finishing Pacifica fight with Ozob if played after Finals. Fixed an issue with Nomads no longer present if V leaves the quest area mid-combat in With a Little Help from My Friends/Queen of the Highway. Adjusted mappings and re-enabled quest tracker in M'ap Tann Pèlen/I Walk the Line/Transmission. Fixed constraints on freedom to get up and sit down if neither blueline condition is met in Violence. Fixed issues with time and space resulting from leaving the quest area or abandoning the quest in Following the River. Fixed an issue with conversation with Johnny not starting after leaving the hotel in Tapeworm. Fixed an issue with quest being blocked upon leaving the quest area before climbing the hill in Following the River. Fixed the objective "Go into booth 9" not completing if the room's entered too fast in Automatic Love. Fixed Jackie's issues with sitting still in The Ripperdoc. Other quest fixes



