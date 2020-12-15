Cyberpunk 2077 Romance Options: Here's How To Romance River Ward

Cyberpunk 2077 has just been released and the fans are asking a lot of questions about the game. They are currently asking how to romance River Ward in Cyberpunk 2077 because of the number of details the makers have added in this game. So to answer their question of how to romance River Ward in Cyberpunk 2077, we have listed all the information we had about it. Read more about how to romance River Ward.

River romance Guide

The players will first need to establish a strong friendship with River Ward. They can do this by helping him and choosing flirty replies. His is a Heterosexual character thus the players can romance with River only with female characters. There are a number of side missions that might just answer your question of how to romance River Ward. To help you out, we have listed all the side missions in chronological order that the players will need to do to win over River. As the player keeps completing these missions, the probability of romancing with River just keeps increasing with all the flirty replies. This might just be a bit easy to win him over after that. We have also listed a popular Youtube video that might just help you.

Side Job – I Fought The Law

Side Job – The Hunt

Side Job – Following The River

More about Cyberpunk 2077

To improve your gaming experience, we have also listed the Cyberpunk 2077 system requirements. All the data and the pictures have been taken from Cyberpunk 2077 official website.

Cyberpunk 2077 is a new role-playing video game that has created much excitement amongst the gaming community. The game has been released on December 10, 2020. It has been created by and published by CD Projekt. The game is available for gaming platforms like PS, PC and Xbox. It will also have a new version of the game when the new generation gaming consoles hit the market during the second half of 2020. Apart from Cyperpunk 2077, CD Projekt has also been involved in some other popular games like The Witcher game franchise. After their The Witcher 3, CD Projekt Red was successful enough to generate the funding and support for the massively ambitious project, Cyberpunk 2077. There have been some rumours of a follow-up game in the franchise, a The Witcher 4, which have started circulating. The game's popularity totally depends on the decades of well-developed storylines and spectacular swordplay which was laid out by the makers of the games.

