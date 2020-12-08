Cyberpunk 2077 Romance Options: Here's All Details About This New Feature

Cyberpunk 2077 players have recently been talking about Romance options and lists. This is all because makers have added an option to romance with characters in the game. So to help out the gamers, we have listed all the information we had about the same. Read more about Cyberpunk 2077 Romance options.

Cyberpunk 2077 Romance options

The makers of Cyberpunk 2077 have added an option to do romance with a number of characters available in Night City. But to romance other characters, the player first needs to meet the specifications in order to romance a certain character. There are a number of characters that are only available to romance through a certain Lifepath that is selected at the beginning of a game.

Some of the characters in the game have got thor own specific requirements and preferences as to who they want to romance. Choosing some characters will also depend on V's gender (Male or Female voice). But some characters also go both ways no matter the player choice. Read more to know about Cyberpunk 2077 Romance options list.

Cyberpunk 2077 Romance options list

Meredith Stout is a Senior Operations Manager for Militech can she can be approached only with a Male Corpo V

Judy Alvarez is a member of the MOxes and she can only be approached by a Female V character.

Jackie Welles is an ex-Valentinos member and hired merc. The makers have not decided anything related to his romance but are soon going to figure it out.

More about Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 is an upcoming role-playing video game that has created much excitement amongst the gaming community. The game is slated to be released on December 10, 2020. The game has been created by and published by CD Projekt. The game is going to be released for PS, PC and Xbox. It will also have a new version of the game when the new generation gaming consoles hit the market during the second half of 2020.

Apart from Cyperpunk 2077, CD Projekt has also been involved in some other popular games like The Witcher game franchise. After their, The Witcher 3 CD Projekt Red was successful enough to generate the funding and support for the massively ambitious project, Cyberpunk 2077. There have been some rumours of a follow-up game in the franchise, a The Witcher 4, which have started circulating. The game's popularity totally depends on the decades of well-developed storylines and spectacular swordplay which was laid out by the makers of the games.

