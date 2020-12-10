Cyberpunk 2077 Trees Glitch: Learn More About The Latest Cyberpunk 2077 Glitch

Cyberpunk 2077 has been released. The most highly anticipated game has finally hit the stores. CDPR has had to deal with some roadblocks along the way, but they have finally delivered. Players get to immerse themselves in this first-person RPG, based in a dystopian future. Players can now purchase Cyberpunk 2077 from the nearest store or download it online from their respective gaming platforms.

Cyberpunk 2077 has just released, and players have observed some glitches and bugs. Players have been wondering about the Cyberpunk 2077 Trees Glitch.

Cyberpunk 2077 Trees Glitch

Games on day one are bound to have some glitches and bugs. No games are perfect as soon as they are released, they are bettered through time with patches and updates. Players have reported a very prominent glitch in Cyberpunk 2077.

This glitch makes random trees and bushes pop up in the most unexpected areas of the game. Players that are going through desserts can see trees and bushes popping up. Even when the players are taking a stroll through the city, they might come across certain trees to pop up there. Cyberpunk 2077 Trees glitch makes random bushes and trees pop up at the most unexpected areas in the game. Fortunately for the players, there is a fix for the glitch. Here’s how to fix Cyberpunk 2077 Trees Glitch:

Turn the Graphics settings to low on the PC and increase it slowly until it is at an optimum level. This can reduce the chances of glitches

Reinstall their AMD or Nvidia drivers, as the reinstallation process can fix a lot of issues.

For PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Google Stadia players should update the game and install the day one patch as it gets rids of many of the bugs and glitches.

Graphical glitch happening with bushes and trees showing up through objects @CyberpunkGame @CDPROJEKTRED pic.twitter.com/34B3LxKSZf — G-Daddy (@GarrettArens) December 10, 2020

Cyberpunk 2077 System Requirements

Players already know now that it is going to be a big download for the game. They will also need to have a proper set up installed on their PCs to run the game smoothly as it packs a punch. Here are the minimum and recommended system requirements for Cyberpunk 2077:

Minimum:

Core i5-3570K or FX-8310

GTX 780 3GB (or RX 470 4GB)

8GB RAM

3GB VRAM

70GB storage

Windows 7 or Windows 10 64-bit

Target: 1080p Low

Recommended:

Core i7-4790 or Ryzen 3 3200G

RTX 3080 (or RTX 3090)

16GB RAM

10GB VRAM

70GB SSD storage

Windows 10 64-bit

Target: 4K Ultra

We're almost there chooms. #CyberNight pic.twitter.com/Ym4OY0YMQf — Twitter Gaming is jacked into Night City (@TwitterGaming) December 9, 2020

