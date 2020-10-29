Days Gone 1.7 Patch Notes You Must Check Out Right Away

Every game is gearing up for the release of the next-gen consoles. Days Gone will be featured in the Playstation Plus collection of games for the PS5 and it has released a massive patch to make the transition smooth. Days Gone 1.70 update is here and the players have been wondering about the patch notes for the update.

Days Gone 1.7 Patch Notes

Days Gone is one of the many games that will be making the jump from the PS4 to the PS5. It will be a part of a set of games that will be free for the players to download on the launch day of the PS5 through the Playstation Plus collection bundle. This update has been released for the sole purpose of creating a smooth transition from one console to the next. Days Gone is gearing up for its PS5 release with 1.70 update. The 1.70 update is massive, standing at 25 GB. This patch tries to intensively tackle the stability and framerate issues of the game. Here are the Days Gone 1.7 patch notes:

Added operational stability improvements

Addressed crashing issues

Fixed framerate drop and lag issues

Performance and stability performance

PlayStation Plus Collection

Sony has thought about everything and kept the fans and the players at the forefront. They have made a PlayStation Bundle that will include the greatest hits from the PS4. The collection of games will not be a streaming service option, it will be available for download. These games will be available for download on the day of the launch itself.

This will provide the player with a number of games to already have in their collection while starting their journey with the next-gen console, the PS5, or the PS5 Digital edition. It is unclear if these games will available for a set time period or they can be added to the players’ libraries and can be downloaded at any time. The PlayStation Plus collection is Sony’s retort to Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass.

The games that will be available for download in the PlayStation Plus Collection are:

God of War

The Last of Us: Remastered

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Battlefield 1

Monster Hunter World

Fallout 4

Final Fantasy XV

The Last Guardian

Ratchet and Clank

Infamous: Second Son

Days Gone

Bloodborne

Detroit: Become Human

Batman Arkham Knight

Mortal Kombat X

Persona 5

Until Dawn

Resident Evil: Biohazard

