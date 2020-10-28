Splatoon 2 Patch Notes 5.3.0: Check Out Update's Entire List Of Changes

Splatoon 2 takes an interesting new road in the world of first-person shooter games. Players are given an ability by which the characters known as Inklings can either shoot ink from their guns or turn into squids and traverse through the ink. Teaming up for a 4-on-4 player co-op is also possible. Splatoon 2 download is only available for the Nintendo Switch gaming platform and a new update also makes changes in many of the weapons. Here is everything you need to know about the 5.3.0 update.

Also read | League Of Legends 10.22 Patch Notes: LoL Downtime, Release Date And What's New?

Splatoon 2 Patch Notes

Also read | How To Get Cosmog In Crown Tundra Expansion? When Does It Evolve?

Below is the complete patch notes for the Splatoon 2 update of 5.3.0

Weapon Changes to the following weapons: Splattershot, Tentatek Splattershot, Kensa Splattershot, Hero Shot Replica, Octo Shot Replica. Reduced the amount of time it takes for shot spread (which is the gradual distance shots spread away from the target when firing continuously) to return to normal. Most Shooter-type weapons will have increased shot spread if you continuously fire. When you stop firing, the shot spread gradually returns to normal, but with this fix, we’ve reduced the amount of time it takes to return.

Weapon Changes to the following weapons: .52 Gal, .52 Gal Deco, Kensa .52 Gal Extended the amount of time when firing continuously until shot spread reaches its max. Reduced the amount of time it takes for shot spread to return to normal. Most Shooter-type weapons will have increased shot spread if you continuously fire. When you stop firing, the shot spread gradually returns to normal, but with this fix, we’ve reduced the amount of time it takes to return.

Weapon Changes to the following weapons: Bamboozler 14 Mk I, Bamboozler 14 Mk II, Bamboozler 14 Mk III Increased ink consumption by roughly 20%.

Weapon Changes to the following weapons: Dualie Squelchers, Custom Dualie Squelchers Increased the ink consumed by rolling from 5% to 8% of the Ink Tank. Very slightly decreased the size of hit detection between normal shots and players, making it harder to hit opponents. There are no changes to hit detection between players and shots after rolling.

Weapon Changes to the following weapons: Splat Brella, Sorella Brella, Hero Brella Replica Decreased damage dealt by each ink droplet from 18.0 to 16.2. Due to this change, the maximum damage dealt by a single shot has gone down from 90.0 to 81.0.



Also read | Apex Legends Introduces A New Legend Called Horizon; Read More About Horizon's Abilities

Also read | Genshin Impact Gets A Hint About Another New Character Albedo; Read Details