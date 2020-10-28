Fifa 21 1.05 Patch Notes: Here Are All Changes Made To Game

Fifa 21 makers have been making a number of changes to their games after the player shave been pointing out some minor errors in the game. Their latest update called Fifa 21 1.05 update has now been launched and it seems to be somewhere over 2.5 GB for both PS and Xbox consoles. So let’s take a look at Fifa 21 1.05 Patch Notes.

Fifa 21 Patch Notes for 1.05 update

FIFA Ultimate Team:

[PC Only] After using the Compare Price option on a Transfer Market Item, Bids cannot be properly adjusted by the player.

This issue started occurring after the previous Title Update.

Volta Football:

Addressed some cases of players finding a Squads match and being presented with an “Unable To Setup Match” error message.

Sometimes, players would see a “Failed To Join Match” error message when trying to enter a Squads Drop In match lobby.

Gameplay:

Made the following changes:

Contextual Agile Dribbling now maintains a slightly longer distance to the opponent in order to improve maneuverability.

Slowed down the Elastics Skill Move.

The impact of this change is most noticeable when the Elastics is chained multiple times.

Following a Directed Run, Body Feints and Knock Ons are disabled for some frames of animation in order to prevent button conflicts.

Reduced the amount of time it takes for a player to recover from a block animation.

Increased Competitor Mode difficulty.

More about Fifa 21

Fifa 21 makers certainly took it a step ahead in gaming after adding features like new player transfer and loan options. Their efforts to make the game even more realistic seem to have succeeded with additions like new attributes like plyer sharpness which shows how ready a player or a team is for a match. With Ultimate Edition pre-order, the players will get 3 days of early access, Up to 24 Rare Gold Packs, 2 per week for 12 weeks, Kylian Mbappé Loan Item for 5 FUT matches, that the game including Standard Edition, Champions Edition and Ultimate Edition. Players with EA access got to play the game days before its release. Here is the price of every Fifa 21 edition.

Standard Edition: ₹ 3,999

Champions Edition: ₹ 4,949

Ultimate Edition: ₹ 6,499

