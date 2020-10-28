Rainbow Six Siege Patch Notes For The Y5S3.3 Patch: Know All About The Operator Balancing

Rainbow Six Siege is back again with an all-new major patch. This latest edition of Designer’s Notes gives the players more in-depth detail about all the balancing changes that will come with the 3.3 patch. The official site also contains graphs that will help the professional players to understand the changes more clearly. Continue reading to know about the major fixes in this R6 Siege update.

Rainbow Six Siege Patch Notes

R6 Siege patch notes for all the operator balancing in the Y5S3.3 patch

Operator Balancing - Ace Reduce the number of S.E.L.M.A. Aqua Breacher explosions to 2 (from 3). Population targeted by this change: Casual, Top Ranked and Pros. Ace is currently a very strong and popular Operator. His hard-breaching gadgets are very effective and have less downsides than Thermite for a similar result. This will reduce the presence of the Operator, maintain Thermite as a credible alternative and to invite Ace players to think twice when placing S.E.L.M.A. on a reinforced wall.

Frost Adding the ITA12S as a secondary weapon. Population targeted by this change: Casual. Secondary shotguns are very important in defense to structure the environnement and create rotation holes. Frost's efficiency currently relies on how often she is played, most players trapped in her Welcome Mats did not expect the Canadian Defender. On top of that Frost is often placing her traps in staircases close to doors and windows. Added a secondary shotgun to her loadout from which she will benefit from being a bit more versatile. Players will be able to be a bit more creative with this change.

Glaz Reduce vision recovery time to 0.4s (from 1s). Reduce movement penalization by 50% (from 6s to 12s of movement). Population targeted by this change: Casual, Top Ranked and Pros. Glaz currently is one of the most underperforming Operator. Providing a boost to the usefulness of his gadget to make him slightly easier to use and a bit closer to other Attackers in terms of performance.

Melusi Adding MP5 as a primary weapon (Removing T-5). Optics available on the MP5: Red Dot, Holographic, Reflex. Population targeted by this change: Casual and Top Ranked. Melusi's performance is extremely solid as she boasts a very high presence and Win Delta in defense. The T-5 is currently on of the best Defender weapon and now it will be switched for the MP5. This will lead to an adequate performance reduction. Additionally, only 1.0x optics will be available on the MP5. This should slightly reduce her versatility and ability to win gunfights.

Oryx Adding T-5 as a primary weapon (Removing MP5). Optics available on the T-5: Red Dot, Holographic, Reflex, Scope 1.5x. Population targeted by this change: Casual and Top Ranked. Oryx was suffering from having an underwhelming weapon which turned out to be detrimental to performance in firefights. The T-5 is excellent for other roamers, and now with the addition of the Scope 1.5x, Oryx should see some improvements in that area.

Tachanka Removed 1.5x Scope from Tachanka's 9x19VSN. Population targeted by this change: Casual; Top Ranked and Pros. To prepare the arrival of the Tachanka rework, the 1.5x Scope is now removed from the Lord's SMG. We believe that he will be able to rely on quite some assets and this scope would likely make him a bit too potent. BALLISTIC SHIELDS - EXPLOSION PROTECTION Shields bearers are now affected by the Guard Break when hit by an explosion. Operators protected behind a shield bearer are no longer taking full explosion damage. Shield explosion protection lowered to 66% (from 80%).



