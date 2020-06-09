DB Legends Tier List: Which Legend Should You Pick For Your Next Fight?

Dragon Ball Legends is a popular anime action RPG game that features a bunch of exciting characters. The game offers intuitive controls and simple card-based attack gameplay and provides one of the best anime fighting scenes on mobile devices. And while there are a variety of DB legends to choose from, not all are created equal. The legends can be divided into different tiers, where some prove to be far more effective than others. So, let us take a look at the different tiers in DB Legends based on their current meta.

DB Legends tier list

DB Legends Characters - Tier Z

Fighters in Tier Z are known as the absolute best fighters that you can have in Dragon Ball. A Tier Z fighter can have a team or several different teams built around them while having complete support from the team. These fighters also have a special ability which allows them to have control over the core game systems and force the opposing teams to play around a single Fighter.

SP Super Vegito

SP Youth Goku (Yellow)

SP Fusion Zamasu (Purple)

SP Super Saiyan God SS Vegeta (Green)

DB Legends Characters - Tier S

Tier S fighters possess similar power as compared to those in Tier Z, however, they feature certain minuscule flaws that prevent them from taking over the game consistently. In addition, they don’t have the required Tag Support which may compromise their performance.

SP Super Saiyan Trunks – Adult Rage (Yellow)

SP Vegito (Yellow)

SP Super Saiyan 2 Kefla (Green)

SP Super Full Power Saiyan 4 Goku (Green)

SP Super Saiyan 4 Goku (Purple)

SP Android #21 – Evil (Purple)

SP Omega Shenron (Red)

SP Super Vegito (Purple)

SP Super Baby 2 (Blue)

SP Majin Buu – Good (Green)

SP Super Saiyan Rose Goku Black (Red)

HE Shallot (Light)

DB Legends Characters - Tier 1

These are fighters that come with moderately noticeable flaws, however, they make up for it if they’re part of a good team. They may not be over-the-top powerful, but they still possess strong toolkits.

SP Super Saiyan Gotenks (Red)

SP Saiyan Saga Goku (Blue)

SP Piccolo (Yellow)

SP God of Destruction Beerus (Green)

SP Final Form Cooler (Blue)

SP Kakarot Goku (Red)

SP Super Saiyan Youth Gohan (Yellow)

SP Bardock (Red)

SP Cooler (Purple)

SP Final Form Frieza – Full Power (Yellow)

SP Final Form Frieza (Red)

SP First Form Frieza (Purple)

SP Broly – Cheelai (Blue)

SP Full Power Boujack (Purple)

SP Super Saiyan Teen Trunks – Battle Armor (Red)

SP Teen Trunks (Purple)

SP Syn Shenron (Yellow)

SP Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan Goku (Yellow)

SP Android #21 (Blue)

SP Super Saiyan 4 Vegeta (Red)

SP Vegeta (Blue)

SP Angry Goku (Blue)

SP Golden Freiza (Green)

DB Legends Characters - Tier 2

Tier 2 fighters can make for a good choice if you can't avail a Tier 1 fighter. They still offer a decent toolkit and can be quite useful when need truly arises.

SP Super Janemba (Red)

SP Super Saiyan God Goku (Purple)

SP Perfect Cell (Yellow)

SP Ultimate Gohan Absorbed Buu - Super (Green)

SP Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan Goku (Blue)

SP Gogeta (Blue)

SP Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan Vegeta (Purple)

SP Android #18 (Red)

SP Goku (Green)

SP Android #13 (Red)

SP Super Saiyan 3 Goku (Green)

SP First Form Frieza (Blue)

SP Super Gogeta (Green)

SP Super Saiyan Goku (Red)

SP Goku Captain Ginyu (Red)

SP Ratidz (Green)

SP Baby Vegeta (Green)

SP Hit (Yellow)

SP Super Saiyan 2 Youth Gohan (Red)

SP Super Saiyan Kid Goten (Purple)

SP First Form Cell (Green)

SP Super #17 (Green)

SP Android #14

SP Super Saiyan 2 Youth Gohan (Purple)

SP Super Saiyan Vegeta (Blue)

SP Goku Black (Purple)

SP Goku Black (Yellow)

DB Legends Characters - Tier 3

Tier 3 fighters are essentially older legends who may still have respectable toolkits or certain niche abilities that make them worth considering in a fight. However, their stats are too old which makes them unable to compete consistently.

SP Vegito (Red)

SP Goku (Red)

SP Buu - Kid (Red)

SP Ribrianne

SP Kakunsa (Purple)

SP Rozie (Yellow)

SP Legendary Super Saiyan Broly (Blue)

SP Zamasu (Red)

SP Super Saiyan 3 Gotenks (Yellow)

SP Mai (Green)

SP Super Saiyan Gohan (Yellow)

SP Fused with Kami Piccolo (Yellow)

SP Hyper Meta-Rilldo (Red)

DB Legends Characters - Tier 4

The Tier 4 fighters are not recommended in the Core by any means. The tier is specifically reserved for strong Z-Ability/bench fighters.

SP Super Saiyan Kid Goku (Green)

SP Super Saiyan Vegeta (Yellow)

SP Otherworld Super Saiyan Goku (Yellow)

SP Young Nappa (Purple)

SP Super Saiyan Broly (Purple)

SP Buu - Super (Purple)

SP Super Namekian Lord Slug (Blue)

SP Super Gogeta (Red)

SP Ultimate Gohan (Green)

SP Android #15 (Purple)

SP Super Saiyan Vegeta (Red)

SP Super Saiyan 3 Goku (Purple)

SP Captain Ginyu (Green)

SP Chilled (Purple)

SP Boujack (Yellow)

SP Super Janemba (Purple)

DB Legends Characters - Tier 5

This tier is not recommended on the Bench or Core whatsoever.

SP Super Saiyan 2 Caulifla (Purple)

SP Youth Trunks (Blue)

SP Super Saiyan 2 Trunks (Blue)

SP Youth Bunny Girl Bulma (Green)

SP Super Saiyan Berserk Kale (Red)

SP Super Saiyan Cabba (Green)

SP Great Saiyan 1 (Purple)

SP Yardrat Super Saiyan Goku (Red)

SP Vegeta (Purple)

SP Turtles (Purple)

SP Gotenks (Green)

SP Taitans Yamcha (Purple)

SP Super Vegeta (Yellow)

SP Super Saiyan Goku (Green)

SP Super Trunks (Green)

SP Super Saiyan Trunks (Green)

SP King of Demon Realm Dabura (Blue)

SP Super Saiyan Teen Trunks (Red)

SP Goku (Blue)

SP World Champion Hercule (Red)

Image credits: Legends DBZ Space