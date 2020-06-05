Exos Heroes Tier List: Global Heroes That Every New Exos Player Should Know About

LINE Games has recently rolled out a global version of Exos Heroes on Google Play and the App Store. The game features a varied cast of heroes and cinematic turn-based battles. However, those who are new to the game may be confused with the different tiers assigned to the heroes.

Exos Heroes tier list

The heroes have been classified into different tiers where the higher ones are better (SSS>SS>S>A>B>C). SSS tier is the top tier in the game as opposed to those in C tier who are the least effective.

Also Read | Valorant Patch Notes 1.0 Adds Agent Reyna, Spike Rush And New Map Ascent

Exos Heroes SSS tier list

There are just two Exos heroes who are part of the SSS tier in the game. It is quite rare for players to obtain any of these characters. Heroes in the SSS tier are very strong and are able to crush anything in their way.

Bathory (Fated)

Rudley (Fated)

Exos Heroes SS tier list

Heroes in the SS tier are almost godlike characters and there's only a handful of them in the game.

Garff (Fated)

Rachel (Fated)

Shufraken (Fated)

Bathory

Exos Heroes S tier list

Heroes in the S tier are notably strong and it's best to have at least one of these in your regular roster to be able to progress through the story content and take on your opponents in PvP.

Baraka (Fated)

Ramge (Fated)

Uloom (Fated)

Rachel

Garff

Jinai

Tantalo

Also Read | Is Fortnite Season 3 Delayed? Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 2 To Now Run Into Early June

Exos Heroes Legendary tier list (4-star heroes)

The Legendary tier is actually an A+ tier in the game. These are the heroes you may consider investing in if you don't have fated heroes. This is mainly because Fated heroes have an edge over Legendary heroes when it comes to the skill-sets and base parameters.

Leger

Metron

Deva

Adams

Otard

Tantalo

Firis

Sharpei

Degas

Lepin

Guter

Karin

Vinity

Luke

Sernando

Monica

Scarlet

Astarde

Hawkeye

Yao

Exos Heroes A tier list

Heroes that are part of the A tier are almost on par with those on the S tier. However, they mostly struggle with survivability and lack of much needed AoE skills.

Bernavas (Fated)

Emma (Fated)

Valarr (Fated)

Jinn (Fated)

Zeon (Fated)

Xiakhan (Fated)

Shufraken

Baraka

Bernadette

Anastasia

Also Read | Clash Royale Patch Notes: Season 12 Brings Pass Royale And Long-awaited Balance Changes

Exos Heroes B tier list

Heroes in the B tier are generally outperformed by those in the upper-tier in almost every aspect. However, some of them are actually good for raid bosses where they can serve a niche function.

Emma

Bernavas

Sabrina

Chati

Rudley

Jinn

Rera

Talia

Uloom

Magi

Valentina

Exos Heroes C tier list

Heroes in tier C are too weak to be considered for any meta. However, they can be good early in the game.

Baileysh

Ramge

Valarr

Mahar

Shell

Xiakhan

Also Read | How To Make Money In GTA 5? Tricks To Earn Quick Money While Playing Solo Or In A Crew

Image credits: Google Play