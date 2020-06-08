Gang Attack Locations In GTA 5 Online: How To Complete Gang Attack Mission?

GTA 5 Online offers a variety of missions, tasks, and challenges that players can participate in to earn some extra cash and RP rewards in the game. Gang Attacks is one of the side missions available in GTA 5 Online that allows players to earn at least 500 RP upon successful completion of the mission. The RP rewards increase if there are more players in the game. This is when a player manages to get more kills during a game.

Post a Gang Attack, players can also collect all the cash and weapons from the crates that are dropped or left behind. This may take the total reward over $2,500.

Gang Attack locations in GTA 5 Online

The Gang Attack gets unlocked once you have levelled your character up to rank 18. Once you have done that, you get an introductory phone call from Martin Madrazo, where he requests that the player wipe out his enemies in their hideouts. Gang Attacks get unlocked after successful completion of the mission. There have been more than 50 Gang Attacks located throughout the game. Here is a list of the current gang attacks in GTA Online:

Rogers Scrapyard, La Puerta

Chamberlain Hills, South Los Santos

Los Santos International Airport warehouse

Los Santos Naval Port, Elysian Island

The Daisy Lee, Terminal

Del Perro Pier

Vespucci Canals

Central Milling Company, Cypress Flats

Car scrapyard, El Burro Heights

Mansion construction, Dunstable Lane, Rockford Hills

Grand Banks Steel Foundry, Cypress Flats

Storage for Lease warehouse, La Mesa

Cherry Pie farm, Great Chaparral

Mile High Club construction site, Pillbox Hill

1001 North Rockford Drive, Richman

La Puerta Apartments construction site, Little Seoul

Pillbox Hill subway construction (underground)

Alta Construction Site, Alta

Foreclosed farm on Baytree Canyon Road, Grand Senora Desert

Stoner Cement Works, Senora Road, Grand Senora Desert

Palmer-Taylor Power Station

Cape Catfish, San Chianski Mountain Range

Dignity Village, Procopio Beach

Thomson Scrapyard, Grand Senora Desert

Farm opposite Yellow Jack Inn, Grand Senora Desert

Mount Chiliad - dirt road tunnel

Trailer park, RON Alternates Wind Farm

Davis Quartz quarry

How to complete Gang Attack mission in GTA 5 Online?

To complete a Gang Attack in GTA 5 Online, you need to search for a red circle on the minimap. Once you have found the circle, you need to head over to the spot where you will come across a bunch of aggressive gang members whom you need to take out to complete the objective. You can get as few as 10 or as many as 30 enemies during a mission. The game will also display a counter in the lower right corner of your HUD to show the number of remaining enemies.

You can also choose to leave the Gang Attack in the middle of an event which gives you an on-screen warning that you are leaving the area. You don't get a penalty for leaving the game mid-way, however, it forfeits the RP reward and the items end up disappearing from the zone.

Image credits: Rockstar Games