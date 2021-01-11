DBFZ Patch Notes Bring Much-needed Fixes And Balance Changes To Characters

Super Baby 2 is all set to arrive in Dragon Ball FighterZ later this month. Amidst growing anticipation, the gaming company held a showcase stream on its Bandai Namco Esports YouTube channel where it gave fans a look at the detailed DBFZ patch notes. The new DBFZ update primarily aims at deploying some fixes and also makes certain changes to the characters. So, let us quickly take a look at all the changes coming with the new DBFZ patch notes.
DBFZ patch notes
Here's a look at the official patch notes for Dragon Ball FighterZ:
Base Form Vegeta
- Energy Cutter - Energy Cutter no longer hits the same opponent multiple times under certain conditions.
Cell
- Super Attack - Fixed an issue in which it was difficult to perform a Super Attack after standing light attack: follow-up 2.
Piccolo
- Quality of Life - Fixed an issue in which it was difficult to land a standing unique attack against some characters while they are in the air.
Master Roshi
- Lullaby Fist - Fixed an issue in which the opponent would lock up when Master Roshi cancels their attack with Lullaby Fist.
- Evil Containment Wave - Fixed an issue in which the K.O. animation for Evil Containment Wave would not play out correctly under certain conditions.
- Turtle Hermit Extraordinaire - Made it easier to perform an Ultimate Z Change from Turtle Hermit Extraordinaire.
- Martial Spirit - Reduced invincibility time for Martial Spirit and Z Assist (B Type).
- Z Assist (B Type) - Lengthened the start up of the second hit of the Z Assist (B Type) when the attack does not hit the opponent's main character.
- Z Assist (B Type) - Start up for Z Assist (B Type) no longer speeds up Master Roshi is hit by the opponent's attack before start up.
Hit
- Direct Hit - Fixed an issue in which Direct Hit would not land against some characters are in a wall bounce.
Ultra Instinct Goku
- Unpolished Instinct - Fixed an issue in which some characters would freeze under certain conditions during an Ultimate Z Change involving Unpolished Instinct.
Captain Ginyu
- Z Assist (B Type) - Fixed an issue in which the Ki gauge would increase from Z Assist (B Type).
Android 21
- Hors D'oeuvre Stab - Fixed an issue in which heavy Hors D'oeuvre Stab could not be performed with half a Ki gauge bar when it links from some absorbed special moves.
Bardock
- Saiyan Spirit - Fixed an issue in which the time at which an Ultimate Z Change is no longer possible during the mid-air version of Saiyan Spirit differed from the grounded version.
Super Saiyan Blue Goku
- Super God Shock Flash - Fixed an issue in which the Ki gauge would increase from Super God Shock Flash (heavy).
Image credits: Bandai Namco