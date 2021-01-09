Lingju Pass Genshin Impact: All Treasure Locations For Lost Riches Event

The Lost Riches event has finally kicked off, allowing fans to embark on a whole new adventure in the game. The limited-time treasure hunting event tasks players to explore the mysterious land of Teyvat and find various Iron Coins scattered around. As you proceed to begin your journey, you will need to meet the new NPC called Ulman at the Stone Gate. He will give you a Treasure Book and a treasure-seeking Seelie. You will use these items to track down all of the buried Iron Coins.

Lingju Pass Genshin Impact

Lingju Pass is one of the areas in Genshin Impact that is filled with ruins and water. This is where you will find the second Treasure Area that you need to explore. This place is located towards the west side of Liyue Harbor on the map. Players can use the Seelie to help them hunt down all the treasures. You can check out the video embedded below to get the exact treasure locations.

Once you have collected enough Iron Coins in the game, you can head over to the event shop to purchase special event-specific items. Players can also get a Seelie Pet which can be used as a permanent companion in Genshin Impact. You can get a Seelie Pet in three colour variants which include - Dayflower, Rose, and Curcuma.

Genshin Impact download

Gamers can now download Genshin Impact on various platforms. The open-world title is now available on the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows, iOS, and Android. Genshin Impact is currently not available on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One consoles.

Users on Windows PC can install Genshin Impact by heading over to the official website of the game at the link here. Once you are on the page, you can start the download by tapping on the 'Windows' icon. If you are looking to download Genshin Impact on mobile platforms, simply visit the Apple App Store or Google Play and install the mobile version of the game. As for PlayStation owners, Genshin Impact can be download for free via the PlayStation Store.

Image credits: Genshin Impact website