Dead By Daylight Halloween Update And Patch Notes: Know More About The Asymmetrical Game

Dead By Daylight is a popular multiplayer horror game that has been developed by Behaviour Interactive. The game is getting a lot of attention on social media as a number of popular streamers are streaming this particular game. Because of the number of current players, the makers have released a new Dead By Daylight update. Read more to know about Dead By Daylight patch notes.

Dead By Daylight Patch Notes

The makers have not released a new Dead By Daylight update. They are coming out with their own Dead By Daylight Haloween update of the game. To help out the players, we have listed down the Dead By Daylight patch notes for their latest update. Makers also shared a Tweet regarding the same that said, “A new graphical update is now live: Enter the completely reworked MacMillan Estate and discover the new Coal Tower, Groaning Storehouse, Ironworks of Misery, Shelter Woods, and Suffocation Pit now. #DbD #TheRealmBeyond”. Here are the Dead By Daylight patch notes.

Perks:

Trail of Torment: Undetectable now lasts until the affected Generator stops regressing or a Survivor is injured or put into the dying state by any means

Forced Penance: Broken Status effect lasts 60/70/80 seconds

Blood Pact: Haste bonus is now 5%/6%/7%, and lasts until the Survivors are no longer within 16 meters of each other

Perk Updates:

Any Means Necessary now awards Bloodpoints when used, and its cooldown has been reduced to 100/80/60 seconds

For the People now awards Bloodpoints when used

Thanataphobia no longer affects healing speed, and its penalties have been increased to 4%/4.5%/5%

Mindbreaker’s effect now lasts 3/4/5 seconds

Cruel Limits’s range has been increased to 32 meters

Slippery Meat no longer affects Bear Trap escapes, and now increases hook escape attempt probabilities by 2%/3%/4%. These escape attempt percentages are additive, i.e. with this perk the chance of escaping the hook is now 6%/7%/8%

Discordance now has limited range of 32/64/96 meters. It triggers one loud noise for a Generator when it’s first marked. The aura of the Generator remains visible as long as the conditions are fulfilled. From the time the conditions are no longer fulfilled, the aura remains for another 8 seconds

Hex: Huntress Lullaby now only affects healing and repairing skill checks

Technician now prevents all Generator explosions from missed skill checks. The Generator loses and additional 5%/4%/3% progress for missed skill checks

Pop Goes the Weasel now lasts 35/40/45 seconds

We’re Gonna Live Forever now increases healing speed by 100% when healing a Survivor in the dying state. Players now gain a token when rescuing a Survivor by stunning the Killer with a pallet or blinding them with a flashlight

Generator Terminology changes and clarifications:

A Generator losing progress over time is “regressing”

Putting a Generator into the regressing state is “damaging the Generator”

If a Generator loses some of its progress immediately, this is “losing progress”

A blocked Generator cannot change its progress

A blocked Generator retains its regression state, but no progress is lost until it is no longer blocked

A regressing Generator can lose progress due to other effects

e.g. a Generator affected by Ruin can still lose progress due to Surge

Surge, Pop Goes the Weasel, and Overcharge have had their text updated to reflect these changes

Visual Update:

Visual updates to maps in The MacMillan Estates Realm.

Visual update to Lockers.

Added Footstep VFX.

Visual update to all Blood VFX. On Screen Blood, Blood squirt on hit, Blood pool decals.

Updated VFX for Trapper, Wraith and Hillbilly.

Updated dissolve VFX in-game and in-lobbies.

4K UI Icons

Updated Character portraits and customization icons for better resolution at 4K. This may result in your custom icons being replaced when you update.

Perk rarity:

All perks now have the same rarity:

Tier 1: Uncommon

Tier 2: Rare

Tier 3: Very Rare

BUG FIXES

System:

Disabled daily rituals screen and claiming while in Custom Game

Disabled audio sounds while being in the platform’s store after proceeding from the In-game Store

Added the player Cloud ID in the soft ban pop-up

Gameplay:

Fixed an issue that might cause a survivor to remain in the being carried position after being hooked

Fixed an issue that might cause players to have less control on their character after being unhooked

Fixed an issue that caused the Cursed effect to appear before any token is earned on the perk Hex: Huntress Lullaby

Fixed an issue that might cause Hex totems to appear as dull totems for some players

Fixed an issue that caused the Make Your Choice perk to override a survivor’s Calm Spirit while unhooking

Fixed an issue that caused failed skill check animations to continue after a player lets go of the interaction button

Fixed an issue that caused the survivor to hold the Deathslinger’s chain with one hand after holding and dropping an item

Fixed an issue that might cause players to receive the Torment effect at random times when playing against The Executioner

Fixed an issue that caused survivors in the Cage of Atonement not to cause instant death if the remaining survivors are in the struggle phase

Fixed an issue that caused The Oni’s Blood Orbs to spawn too far from survivors

