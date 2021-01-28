Dead By Daylight Twitter Video Of Negaoryx Shutting A Troll Down Takes Over Internet

The gaming scene has evolved dramatically and that was all due to the pandemic. Everyone was shut in their homes with nothing to do, and the best way to pass the time was to play some handy old video games. These playing sessions then turned into streaming sessions as players wanted to share their gameplay with everyone and players started turning to Twitch.

Through Twitch, the players were connected with a wide and diverse audience with no filtration process, whatsoever. This type of audience sometimes leads to statements that could hurt the emotions of the player and other members of the audience too. Twitch Streamer Negaoryx has posted a video on her Twitter of one such situation.

Negaoryx Dead by Daylight Twitter video goes viral

When the players are streaming games, there is a live chat option where the audience can put down comments and questions. These comment sections can be used by any random user and no one can be held accountable for what they have stated, they could easily just disappear and create a new account with no repercussions.

Negaoryx Twitter video explained this issue in the best way possible. This event occurred when she was streaming Dead by Daylight. One of the viewers posted a sexist comment saying, “Hi! What color is your thong today?” and when they saw Negaoryx become annoyed with the statement, they mentioned that the streamer couldn’t take a joke to which Negaoryx had a savage reply and shut the viewer and other sexist commenters down.

99% of the time, I ignore trolls and ban them. 1% of the time, I do this: pic.twitter.com/Nvt307S1De — negaoryx (@negaoryx) January 26, 2021

Negaoryx included a statement made by Mike Birbiglia where he mentioned that jokes have been ruined by people who say misogynistic things and when they are pointed out they mention they were joking. Mike Birbiglia loved that his statement was used to shut the troll down and showed his support by retweeting Negaoryx Twitter video. Other users also loved her reaction and showed support too.

Twitch is very prompt when it comes to banning streamers from their platform, but they haven’t figured out a fix for such commenters. Hopefully, Twitch will be able to find a fix for this issue too.

Negaoryx memes

Negaoryx is a fairly popular streamer and she rose to fame with her famous Last of Us Reaction video which went viral and users got to see many Negaoryx memes. Negoryx is an official Twitch Partner, a free lance host and also a voice actor. Check out the video that created some of the best Negaoryx memes below:

it’s been 2 years & I’m so sick of people still replying to this clip like “LUL women always overemotional, amirite???”



if you can’t comprehend how people care deeply for characters or get invested in stories I just— that’s a YOU problem? not a “UGH WAMEN” thing... u ok, bro? https://t.co/iH7CUVrgpt — negaoryx (@negaoryx) January 24, 2021

