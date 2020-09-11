Deal Damage With Exploding Gas Pumps In Fortnite Season 4 Week 3 Challenges

Gas stations have been important to Fortnite ever since they were added as players could fill up their cars and keep driving more. Season 4 added more meaning to them by including them in daily quests and challenges. Read on to know some of the easiest ways to deal damage with exploding gas pumps and how to find gas station locations.

Deal damage with exploding Gas Pumps or Gas Cans; Week 3 Fortnite Season 4 Challenge:

In this week 3 challenge, the player needs to deal with a total of 250 damage to the opponent player using exploding gas pumps or gas cans. These were added at the end of Season 3 and they burst immediately on ignition (as a real gas can would).

Gas pumps and gas cans can be easily found. For the gas pumps, the player needs to go to the gas stations which are there in large numbers all across the map. Since most opponent players will stay away from gas stations during this week, it would be easier to use gas cans to complete this challenge.

Find some red cans which are almost everywhere on the map. The next step would be to find an opponent and corner him or even knock him down. Now all one needs to do is throw the gas can on the construction in which the opponent is cornered. Now shooting the gas can will make it explode and will cause enough damage to the enemy player. But it's quite difficult as no player would actually stay near the gas can when someone throws it on them.

How To Do The "Deal Damage With Exploding Gas Pumps Or Gas Cans" SUPER EASY... https://t.co/rAgtjaIxdO #Week3 #Fortnite #GasCans — Tabor Hill (@StonewallTabor) September 10, 2020

Another method that can be used is by knocking down NPCs like Stark Robots at the Fortnite Quiinjet Patrol landing sites or the Henchmen which can be easily found in Doom's domain or Stark Industries. Dealing damage to them also counts for this challenge, so it's not necessary to only use gas cans on actual players. Just knock them down and carry them over to the gas pumps and shoot at the gas station to make it explode. 250 damage cannot be achieved with just one henchman but it is relatively easier than attacking real players.

Gas Station Locations

A5 - west of Holly Hedges

D2 - east side of Doom's Domain

D4 - north side of Salty Springs

C5 - north of Slurpy Swamp

F6 - west side of Lazy Lake

