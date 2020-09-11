Where Does Iron Man Spawn In Fortnite? Know How To Eliminate Iron Man

Fortnite v14.10 update has surprised most of the players due to its huge nature. Players didn't expect to receive such a big update of the already vibrant season 4 of Fortnite. v14.10 has brought some big changes to Fortnite, including a massive new POI, Stark industries. Stark beacons have been going off all week, leaving the players confused as to what the reason for that is. Turns out it was a clever ploy by Tony stark to warp Stark industries into Fortnite island to aid the heroes against their battle with Galactus. With the introduction of the new POI, players were also treated with a whole new boss to fight against. This boss is none other than Iron Man.

Where does Iron Man Spawn in Fortnite?

Dr. Doom was the only boss given to the players to fight within Fortnite Season 4 and now they have been given Iron man. Iron Man can be found in the new POI stark Industries. Luckily, for the players, Stark industries is easy to find as it is a massive area and takes up a huge portion of Fortnite Island, and is also marked on the map. Stark Industries has taken over the Frenzy farm area. Once the players are there, they need to move towards the south of the POI and enter the main building. Once inside the building, players need to go to the second floor where they will spot the man in the iron suit.

How to Eliminate Iron Man?

Eliminating Iron Man is not going to be a piece of cake for the players. Epic has made this boss harder than the other bosses previously seen in Fortnite. Directly sunning towards Iron Man's location to wage a battle with him wouldn't be the smartest of ideas and would leave the player dumbfounded. The clever thing to do would be to loot and create a good loadout with proper weapons and ammo, and also some health kits to be ready to take some damage.

A helpful tip would be that the player should keep moving while in battle with Iron Man or they will get fried with his Unibeam ability. Another thing the players could do is eliminate stark bots in the area and hack them. These bots will then aid the player in fighting with Iron Man. If the player is finding it too difficult to take on Iron Man alone, they can always call their squad and gang up on Iron Man. These are some tips on how to kill the Iron Man. Defeating Iron Man is also one of the Fortnite Week 3 challenges and will reward the player with 50,000XP after completing this challenge.

Other Week 3 challenges

Other than defeating Iron-Man, here are some other challenges that players can go for to grab some extra XP for moving up in the battle pass:

Search 7 chests at Steamy Stacks: 25,000 XP

Get 3 eliminations at Retail Row: 25,000 XP

Collect 500 Wood from Weeping Woods: 25,000 XP

Visit Panther's Prowl: 25,000 XP

Deal 250 damage with exploding Gas Pumps or Gas Cans: 25,000 XP

Place 3 Fire Traps: 25,000 XP

Deal 500 damage to opponents at Misty Meadows: 25,000 XP

