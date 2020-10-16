Deej Parts Ways With The Developing Company Of Destiny 2, Bungie?

Bungie has been on the top of their game to continuously make a number of changes to their popular release Destiny 2. They recently revealed a lot of information about the future of Destiny 2 through their Twitter handle. But there is also sad news for the ardent fans of this game. Bungie’s Community Manager Deej is parting ways with the company. Read more to know about Bungie and its Community Manager Deej.

Also Read | Destiny 2 Xur Location Sep 25: Where Is Xur This Week? What Is He Selling?

Also Read | Destiny 2 Xur Location Oct 2: Where Is Xur This Week? What Is He Selling?

Deej leaves Bungie

This week at Bungie, we’re calling the shot for the next race to World First. https://t.co/b3nzQI8CcZ pic.twitter.com/RTOZdtIejm — Bungie (@Bungie) October 15, 2020

Thank you for everything you've done for the Destiny and Bungie community, @DeeJ_BNG! <3 pic.twitter.com/n2dFaSQj5L — Bungie (@Bungie) October 15, 2020

Deej is Bungie’s community manager and is currently the talk of the town since he decided to leave the company. The manager is an essential part of their team and had been working with Bungie since November 2011.

Bungie also shared a small post for Deej on their Twitter and wrote, “Thank you for everything you've done for the Destiny and Bungie community, @DeeJ_BNG! <3”. A number of the fans have also been responding to this particular post now. They have also been thanking Deej for the contributions he made to Bungie. Here are some popular fans reactions about Deej leaving Bungie.

I hope to see you again at Gamescom. Wherever your path leads you. pic.twitter.com/mihb3vNVoC — Destiny TV 🔜🏔❄ (@Destiny_YTV) October 15, 2020

Thank you Deej for all you’ve done while at Bungie, the community will miss you!! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8IBz28NoDZ — Kimberly (@Kyber3000) October 15, 2020

If you ever need my bow, this hunter has your back.



Stay excellent our dude! pic.twitter.com/YD1FF4IHhD — Tyrant♊ (@TyrantII) October 15, 2020

Deej also shared small Tweet after he announced his departure from Bungie. He attached Bungie’s Tweet for “This Week at Bungie” and captioned it with, “My final edition of “This Week At Bungie” closes with a personal note about the triumphant conclusion of my nine years at your service. The next destination on my professional journey lies down another path, but I’ll always enjoy retracing the steps we’ve taken together.”

My final edition of “This Week At Bungie” closes with a personal note about the triumphant conclusion of my nine years at your service:



“The next destination on my professional journey lies down another path, but I’ll always enjoy retracing the steps we’ve taken together.” https://t.co/saZtEfvX5o — DeeJ (@DeeJ_BNG) October 15, 2020

More about Destiny 2

Destiny 2 is a popular free to play a game that has been developed by Bungie. This game was initially released just for gaming consoles like PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on September 6, 2017. But later in the same year, the makers decided to release the game for Microsoft Windows on October 24, 2017. After being released in 2017, the game is still played by a huge number of people all over the globe. The makers, Bengie are also known for making a number of other popular games including Halo Myth, Oni and many more. Here are all the game released by Bungie till date.

1991: Operation: Desert Storm

1992: Minotaur: The Labyrinths of Crete

1993: Pathways into Darkness

1994: Marathon

1995: Marathon 2

1996: Marathon Infinity

1997: Myth: The Fallen Lords 1998: Myth II

2001: Oni

2001: Halo

2004: Halo 2

2007: Halo 3

2009: Halo 3

2010: Halo

2014: Destiny

2017: Destiny 2

Also Read | Destiny 2: How To Unlock The Secret Triumph In The Festival Of The Lost

Also Read | Destiny 2 New Collectible: What Does Ascendant Lens Do?