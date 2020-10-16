Last Updated:

Deej Parts Ways With The Developing Company Of Destiny 2, Bungie?

Deej has announced his departure from the developing company of Destiny 2, Bungie. Bungie and Deej have shared posts for the same on their social media. Read

Written By
Sahil Mirani
deej

Bungie has been on the top of their game to continuously make a number of changes to their popular release Destiny 2. They recently revealed a lot of information about the future of Destiny 2 through their Twitter handle. But there is also sad news for the ardent fans of this game. Bungie’s Community Manager Deej is parting ways with the company. Read more to know about Bungie and its Community Manager Deej.

Also Read | Destiny 2 Xur Location Sep 25: Where Is Xur This Week? What Is He Selling?

Also Read | Destiny 2 Xur Location Oct 2: Where Is Xur This Week? What Is He Selling?

Deej leaves Bungie

Deej is Bungie’s community manager and is currently the talk of the town since he decided to leave the company. The manager is an essential part of their team and had been working with Bungie since November 2011.

Bungie also shared a small post for Deej on their Twitter and wrote, “Thank you for everything you've done for the Destiny and Bungie community, @DeeJ_BNG! <3”. A number of the fans have also been responding to this particular post now. They have also been thanking Deej for the contributions he made to Bungie. Here are some popular fans reactions about Deej leaving Bungie.

Deej also shared small Tweet after he announced his departure from Bungie. He attached Bungie’s Tweet for “This Week at Bungie” and captioned it with, “My final edition of “This Week At Bungie” closes with a personal note about the triumphant conclusion of my nine years at your service. The next destination on my professional journey lies down another path, but I’ll always enjoy retracing the steps we’ve taken together.” 

More about Destiny 2

Destiny 2 is a popular free to play a game that has been developed by Bungie.  This game was initially released just for gaming consoles like PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on September 6, 2017. But later in the same year, the makers decided to release the game for Microsoft Windows on October 24, 2017. After being released in 2017, the game is still played by a huge number of people all over the globe. The makers, Bengie are also known for making a number of other popular games including Halo Myth, Oni and many more. Here are all the game released by Bungie till date. 

  • 1991: Operation: Desert Storm
  • 1992: Minotaur: The Labyrinths of Crete
  • 1993: Pathways into Darkness
  • 1994: Marathon
  • 1995: Marathon 2
  • 1996: Marathon Infinity
  • 1997: Myth: The Fallen Lords 1998: Myth II
  • 2001: Oni
  • 2001: Halo
  • 2004: Halo 2
  • 2007: Halo 3
  • 2009: Halo 3
  • 2010: Halo
  • 2014: Destiny
  • 2017: Destiny 2

Also Read | Destiny 2: How To Unlock The Secret Triumph In The Festival Of The Lost

Also Read | Destiny 2 New Collectible: What Does Ascendant Lens Do?

First Published:
COMMENT