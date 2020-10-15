Destiny 2: How To Unlock The Secret Triumph In The Festival Of The Lost

Destiny 2's Festival of the Lost event is back for the 2020 version as Halloween brings around the spooky season along with it. Destiny 2's Halloween event, this year around, features Solstice of Heroes and the Dawning and features a number of activities Destiny 2 players can get into in order to celebrate the spooky-fest. Read below to know how to unlock the 'Secret Triumph' in Destiny 2's Festival of the Lost event -

Secret Triumph - Destiny 2

There are a total of nine festivals in the Festival of the Lost - Triumphs in 2020. These triumphs also include the Secret Triumph. Similar to last year's Spider Vision, there is a secret triumph which can be unlocked in the festival of the lost. However, in order to do so, players first need to collect 45 Cipher Decoders and use ALL of them. This is definitely not a quick task as players need to play for hours in order to get their hands on all the 45 Cipher Decoders, which can be stress-inducing.

One of the easiest ways as of now to get all the 45 Cipher Decoders is to make a team of three players and play through the Nightmare Hunts or Strikes with a quick speed. After getting all the 45 Cipher Decoders and opening the 45 caches, players will receive a quest marker from Spider, who will also provide players with an Ascendant Lens which unlocks the 'Through The Looking Glass' triumph. It is not known what the Ascendant Lens actually does, but is expected to be revealed later on.

It is rumoured that the new Ascendant Lens is linked to the Stasis subclass, but it most probably could be an addition to the ongoing festival which is scheduled to go on till November 3. Players will only be able to get their hands on the cipher decoders until they complete either one from the Crucible, Gambit, or a Strike. Once the decoders are received, then only the players can enter the Hunted Forest and continue working towards finding all the 45 decoders and opening their caches. Killing powerful enemies will also allow players to get the decoders.

