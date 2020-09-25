Destiny 2 Xur Location Sep 25: Where Is Xur This Week? What Is He Selling?

The weekend has arrived and Destiny 2 players are all hyped to see Xur appear again. With several exotic items for sale due to Xur's appearance, this weekend players will also benefit with Iron Banner and a Crucible event that rewards bonus Valor. As the time approaches, many players are wondering about Destiny 2 Xur location. If you have been wanting to know about "where is Xur this week", then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Where is Xur this week?

Destiny 2 players have been waiting for Xur's return quite eagerly because with him comes exciting chances to get weapons and other exotic items for sale. He appears at 6 pm BST in a seemingly random location and offers rare gear in exchange for legendary shards that you can collect from dismantling legendary gear or completing activities. Xur locations are quite specific which includes Winding Cove in the EDZ, Giant's Scar on IO, The Rig on Titan, on the Emperor's Barge on Nessus, or in the Hangar in the Tower. However, Xur location this week is EDC, so head towards him and get an exotic gear for yourself.

What is Xur selling this week?

Just like before, Xur will be having a single weapon and armor for each class. This time he has the Exotic Fusion Rifle, Telesto, which known to provide an increased range of shots. Apart from this, it also features an element that helps you refills the magazine, as soon as you get MultiKill with it.

On the other hand, Xur inventory also consists of three armor, as per the tradition, one of which is the Orpheus Rigs armor for Hunters which allows players to increases mobility of the player. However, Titans get Citan's Ramparts whereas Warlocks get the Lunafaction Boots. Citan's Ramparts enables players and their teammates to from Towering Barricade and the Lunafaction Boots consists of Rifts which improve weapon reload speed and Empowering Rift increases range.

Telesto, the exotic fusion rifle - 29 Legendary Shards

Citan's Ramparts - 23 Legendary Shards

Orpheus Rig - 23 Legendary Shards

Lunafaction Boots - 23 Legendary Shards

Image ~ Screenshot from Destiny 2

