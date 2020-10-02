Destiny 2 Xur Location Oct 2: Where Is Xur This Week? What Is He Selling?

The weekend has arrived and Destiny 2 players are all hyped to see Xur appear again. With several exotic items for sale due to Xur's appearance, this weekend players will also benefit with Iron Banner and a Crucible event that rewards bonus Valor. As the time approaches, many players are wondering about Destiny 2 Xur location and "Xur inventory October 2". If you have been wanting to know about "where is Xur this week", then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Where is Xur this week?

Destiny 2 players have been waiting for Xur's return this week on Friday at 5 PM GMT that is 10:30 PM IST. With him comes exciting chances to get weapons and other exotic items for sale, and this is why Xur location is essential. Xur location this week is going to be near the IO. To find Xur location in Destiny 2, you need to get as close as possible to Giant’s Scar and from there you must head to the spawn furthest to the right.

If you have followed the instructions properly, you will see a hanger on the wall in front of you, where you can see what is on the other side. So, from here you will have to make your way from this and go to the other side. As soon as you are on the other side, you will see a giant drill right in front of you. To the left of the drill, you will see a cave inside the mountain. Head inside and you will find Xur right there.

What is Xur selling this week?

Hunter

Ophidia Spathe (Chest Armor)

Intrinsic Perk: Scissor Fingers: Grants two knives per charge.



Titan

Mask of the Quiet One (Helmet)

Intrinsic Perk Dreaded Visage: Gain ability energy when you’re damaged. When critical, heal on kills.



Warlock

Skull of Dire Ahamkara (Helmet)

Intrinsic Perk Actual Grandeur: Nova Bomb kills grant Super energy.



This week's weapon in Xur inventory

Hard Light (Auto RifleB)

Volatile Light Overpenetrating ricocheting rounds. Bonus damage on bounce.

Polygonal Rifling Increased Stability

Alloy Magazine Faster reload when the magazine is empty

The Fundamentals Holding Square changes the weapons damage type, cyclinty between Solar, Arc, and Void.

Composite Stock Slightly increases stability Slightly increases handling speed



Image ~ Screenshot from the game

Promo Image ~ Destiny 2 Twitter

