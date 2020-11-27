Deliver A Semi Truck From Upstate New York: Fortnite Week 4 XP Xtravaganza Challenge

Fortnite is back with the next set of weekly challenges which brings plenty of new tasks and missions for fans to complete. This is your last opportunity to earn a bundle of XP in the ongoing season as we dive into the final batch of XP Xtravaganza challenges. We are currently in Week 14 of Chapter 2, Season 4 or Week 4 of XP Xtravaganza. The Fortnite Week 4 XP Xtravaganza challenges are now live on servers, where one of the challenges tasks players with delivering a semi truck from outside Upstate New York to Stark Industries.

Also Read | How To Boogie Before Oblivion In Fortnite Week 4 XP Xtravaganza?

Where is Upstate New York in Fortnite?

Upstate New York is a huge portion of land that you will find towards the northeast part of the Fortnite map. This is also where Stark Industries is located. Once you land at the spot, you should find the semi truck parked right outside of the location.

Also Read | How To Release Slurp Into The Atmosphere: Get Slurp Truck, Container, And Barrel Locations

How to deliver a semi truck from Upstate New York to Stark Industries?

Players can choose to take up this challenge in solos, duos, squads; however, the best way to complete the challenge is in Team Rumble mode. You simply need to get inside the truck and drive to Stark Industries by following the map. All you need to do is make sure that you don't run into rifts as you make your way through the area.

Also Read | Fortnite Native Locations: Where To Harvest Buses And RVs In XP Xtravaganza Week 4?

After reaching the destination, you will receive a notification confirming that the challenge has been completed. You will be rewarded with 20,000 XP for completing the semi-truck challenge.

The Fortnite Week 4 XP Xtravaganza challenges are now live across all major platforms including the Xbox Series X / Series S, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Windows PC, Nintendo Switch, and Android.

Fortnite developers have been releasing the XP Xtravaganza challenges every week to allow players an opportunity to collect a decent amount of XP. Completing the challenges will also level up the Season 4 Battle Pass. So, start completing the challenges and boost your overall XP this season.

Also Read | New NFL Skins In Fortnite: When Will The NFL Skins Arrive In Item Shop?

Image credits: YouTube | Pure Games Guides