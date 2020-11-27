How To Boogie Before Oblivion In Fortnite Week 4 XP Xtravaganza?

Epic Games has rolled out the next set of weekly challenges for Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4. We are currently in Week 14 of the ongoing Marvel-themed season, however, the developers have been releasing a special batch of XP Extravaganza challenges which is now in its fourth week.

Players can complete a number of exciting challenges this week, where one of the challenges requires them to Boogie before Oblivion. While the task doesn’t require much effort on your part, it can be a bit confusing to most players. So, let us quickly show you how to Boogie before Oblivion and complete the Fortnite Week 4 XP Xtravaganza challenge.

How to Boogie Before Oblivion in Fortnite?

Before you enter the challenge, you need to make sure that you have equipped some dance emotes as your main objective would be to dance on top of a house. Once you have that, you will see a hint that shows you that you need to make your way to the west of Sweat Sands. Head towards the location and land on top of a house that is situated right on the edge of the coastline. As soon as you land on the house, you need to bust out any of the dance moves. This will complete the 'Boogie Before Oblivion' challenge.

Boogie before Oblivion is one of the many challenges that players can complete in Fortnite Week 4 XP Xtravaganza. Completing this challenge will reward you with 20,000 XP. Developers at Fortnite have been rolling out the XP Xtravaganza challenges every week to allow fans an opportunity to collect a decent amount of XP in order to level up in Season 4 Battle Pass. So, start completing the challenges and boost your overall XP this season.

Fortnite is available across PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC, Nintendo Switch, and Android platforms. The online multiplayer title offers a number of improvements on next-gen gaming consoles in terms of visuals, enhanced split-screen, and faster load times among other features.

Image credits: YouTube | Tabor Hill