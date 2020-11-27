How To Release Slurp Into The Atmosphere: Get Slurp Truck, Container, And Barrel Locations

Fortnite has entered Week 14 of Chapter 2, Season 4 which introduced fans to the next batch of weekly challenges. However, Epic Games is now rolling out the special XP Extravaganza challenges instead of the regular weekly challenges. Completing these challenges allows players to earn tons of XP and level up their Battle Pass. We are currently in the fourth week XP Extravaganza challenges which have plenty of tasks for fans to complete.

One of the Fortnite challenges available this week tasks players with releasing Slurp into the atmosphere. While this may sound like a straightforward challenge, it can be a bit tricky especially when it comes to tracking down the Slurp sources from different locations. So, let us quickly show you how to release Slurp into the atmosphere from various locations in Fortnite Week 4 XP Xtravaganza.

How to release Slurp into the atmosphere?

As you dive into this Fortnite challenge, make your way to the Slurpy Swamp and break three of the Slurp barrels. You will find more such barrels at the locations, however, destroying them won't really count. This means that you need to find another source of Slurp.

After destroying the three Slurp barrels, you need to move outside of Slurpy Swamp where you will find a bunch of huge Slurp containers. This will be your next source of Slurp. Pull out your harvesting tool and destroy any one of the containers.

Now, you need to find a slurp truck that will serve as the next source of slurp for this challenge. You should also note that developers have removed a bunch of Slurp Truck locations that existed previously. To find a slurp truck, visit the Red Metal Bridge which is located towards the south of Doom's Domain. Once you land at the location, you should spot a slurp truck parked at the location. Approach the truck and destroy the slurp tank using your harvesting tool to complete the challenge.

The Fortnite Week 4 XP Xtravaganza challenges are live across all major platforms including PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC, Nintendo Switch, and Android.

