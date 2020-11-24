New NFL Skins In Fortnite: When Will The NFL Skins Arrive In Item Shop?

Epic Games is known to have collaborated with various companies and franchises to bring special themed outfits for the Fortnite fans. For the current season the battle royale game, the gaming company teamed up with Marvel to bring some of the best superhero and supervillain characters from the Marvel universe.

New NFL skins in Fortnite

If you are a long-time Fortnite fan, you must be aware that Epic Games had teamed up with the National Football League during Season 6 of Chapter 1 to bring a range of NFL themed outfits. Now, it appears that the gaming company is set to extend its partnership with the NFL to launch a new selection of NFL-themed outfits in the game.

NFL has recently confirmed in a report that the new set of NFL-themed skins will be titled "Gridiron Gang" and it will represent all 32 Football teams in the across American Football Conference (AFC) and National Football Conference (NFC). Each of the NFL teams will also have two different styles which players will get to choose from. In addition, players will also be able to make changes to the jersey number and decide if they want to keep a reflective visor on the helmet. It is also confirmed that the latest skins have been redesigned in such a way that it will look more aerodynamic and athletic.

NFL skins release date

The new set of NFL skins will be added in Fortnite on November 25. This is when the new re-designed NFL skins will be added in the Fortnite Item Shop for purchase along with a Back Bling. The skins may be available in the Fortnite Item Shop for a limited period only, however, it is not known when it will disappear. Epic Games is yet to offer details on its new collaboration with NFL, however, it is likely that the company will soon reveal more information before the NFL skins hit the in-game shop.

Fortnite is currently available on across various major platforms including the Xbox Series X / Series S, PS5, Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC, and Android.

Image credits: Epic Games