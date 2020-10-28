Destiny 2 Ascendant Challenge This Week, October 27: Bay Of Drowned Wishes Egg Locations

The Weekly Reset has finally occurred in Destiny 2, allowing players to participate in the next Agonarch Abyss Ascendant Challenge. The Ascendant Challenge is taking place in the Bay of Drowned Wishes, which is at the Divalian Mists spawn point. However, before you dive into the challenge, make sure that you have picked up the bounty from Petra Venj. You should be able to find her in the strand during this week. Once you have done that, you can continue to pursue the Ascendant challenge this week.

Ascendant challenge this week - October 27

To find the entrance for the Ascendant Challenge, you will need to locate the Lost sector by dropping into the Divalian Mists spawn point. From here, you just need to turn around to reach the Bay of Drowned Wishes location. From the Bay of Drowned Wishes location, a portal opens for players who have used the Tincture of Queensfoil. The Tincture of Queensfoil essentially gives players visibility to the portal and allows them to see the different entrances to the challenge along with all the secrets that exist within the Dreaming City.

Bay of Drowned Wishes eggs - Location 1

From the above location, you simply need to move forward and jump on a round platform that is right ahead of you. From here, you will find your first egg to your right.

Bay of Drowned Wishes eggs - Location 2

For the next egg, you need to follow the statue which is right beside a circular platform.

Bay of Drowned Wishes eggs - Location 3

Now jump on to the space that is in the middle of the globe and the statue. From here, you need to start following Tolen to reach your final egg. Make sure that you carefully plan your jumps. Continue to follow Tolen and you will find the third egg on top of the Gazebo. Once you come right next to it, you will notice that a few Wizards will start spawning in the area. You simply need to take them down until the chest is presented to you. This will complete the challenge.

Image credits: Steam