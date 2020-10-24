Destiny 2 Trials Of Osiris Rewards This Week: October 23 To 27

Bungie is bringing back the Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris for its first-person shooter game. Players will be able to meet Saint-14, the newest trials vendor in the video game, at reset. For the uninitiated, Bungie holds a Trials of Osiris event every week which allows two teams to battle it out in a competitive elimination match and unlock plenty of Destiny 2 trials loot. So, let us take a look at all the Trials of Osiris rewards between October 23 and 27 for securing a certain number of wins.

Destiny 2 Trials rewards

3 wins: The Scholar Scout Rifle

5 wins: Exile's Curse Fusion Rifle

7 wins: Cloak / Mark of the Exile armour

Flawless: Legs of the Exile armour

If you are successful in securing a total of seven consecutive victories, you are eligible to hit the Lighthouse and grab a bunch of special rewards, including an emblem.

If you are targeting for a Flawless run in the game, your best bet would be to go for the Passage of Mercy as it forgives your first loss with every run. However, if you are successful in picking up seven consecutive victories, you must choose the Lighthouse location from the menu before going for the Pinnacle reward.

The Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris kicks off every Friday on reset. It went live at 1 PM EDT and is set to run through Tuesday until 1 PM EDT.

Destiny 2's annual festive event, Festival of the Lost, is also live right now and is set to run until November 3, 2020. The Halloween-themed event is open to everyone; however, if you are a new player in the game, you are expected to meet a few requirements. The first requirement is to escape the Cosmodrome in order to unlock the Tower space. Next, you need to achieve 770 Power. Now, you need to have a conversation with Eva Levante in the Tower, where she will assign you a quest. Once the quest is completed, you will gain access to the Haunted Forest and start earning the event-based rewards such as new Destiny 2 weapons and more.

Image credits: Steam Powered Store