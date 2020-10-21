Destiny 2 Patch Notes 2.9.2.2 To Implement Much-needed Hotfixes

Bungie is rolling out a new patch update for Destiny 2 which will implement a few tweaks and hotfixes to the online first-person shooter game. The update is relatively a minor one and is essentially a hotfix patch. This means that it won't bring any new content to the game. Let us take a look at all the changes that you can expect with the new Destiny 2 update.

Destiny 2 downtime for patch update 2.9.2.2

The Destiny 2 downtime will begin on October 20 at 5:00 AM PDT and last a few hours. This is when the servers will be shut down, preventing players from logging in to the game. Developers will release the Destiny 2 update 2.9.2.2 during the downtime period when the servers are taken offline. The patch update will be released on servers at 10:00 AM PDT.

Once the patch update is released, it will be available for download across all platforms. It is expected that the Destiny 2 servers will be back up by 11:00 AM PDT.

Players will be able to download the latest patch as soon as the update goes live on servers. After the patch is downloaded, you will be able to log back in.

Destiny 2 patch notes

Here is a list of all the changes that are set to arrive with the new Destiny 2 patch update:

Gameplay And Investment

Rewards

An issue has been fixed where rewards in the chests at the end of the Haunted Forest would drop gear incorrectly at 750 Power.

Gameplay

A missing Korean VO has been added to the game for the Nokris Interference mission.

As part of the new Destiny 2 patch update, the game developers are also bringing a new story trailer for its upcoming Beyond Light expansion, which will bring plenty of changes to the title including a number of abilities and other content. The Beyond Light expansion is set to come out on November 10.

Destiny 2 is available across all major platforms including the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Windows PC, and Google Stadia. The new update will be available for download on all the platforms.

Image credits: Steam Powered Store