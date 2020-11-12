Destiny 2: How To Get The Witherhoard Catalyst With The Bank Job quest?

Destiny 2 is one of the biggest gaming titles from Bungie. The online-only multiplayer first-person shooter has brought plenty of exciting features and a treasure trove of new content over the past few months. The introduction of the new Exotic Grenade Launcher WItherboard has been one of the major additions in the game. With the Bank Job quest, players can unlock the Witherhoard catalyst and make this exotic grenade launcher all the more powerful. So, let us show you how to get Witherhoard catalyst in Destiny 2.

How to get Witherhoard Catalyst in Destiny 2

Before you go on to acquire a Witherhoard catalyst, you will need to obtain the Witherhoard exotic grenade launcher which can be earned as a reward by reaching tier 35 in the game. Alternatively, you can also get this weapon by purchasing the game's Season Pass which automatically unlocks it without having to spend much time. After getting the base version of the weapon, you need to start the Bank Job quest.

As you start out, you will need to acquire 50 vault keys by taking down your enemies using Kinetic or Special Grenade Launchers. These keys will drop randomly as you continue to defeat the enemies. Make sure that you take down your enemies at a rapid pace for a greater chance of vault keys dropping. Once you have collected all the keys, you will unlock the Witherhoard catalyst.

The Witherhoard catalyst improves the handling and reloads the Grenade Launcher automatically after it is put into its holster for a short period. Just like any other catalyst in the game, the Witherhoard catalyst drops orbs with multi-kills and also enables users to track total kills.

Destiny 2 is available across all major platforms including the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Windows PC, and Google Stadia. The game will also be available on the next-gen PS5 and Xbox Series X / Series S along with support for the current generation gaming consoles. All Destiny 2 owners on the Xbox One and PS4 will get to upgrade to the next-generation game version for absolutely free.

Image credits: Bungie