Destiny 2 Pre-Beyond Light Event Ended: New Expansion Release Date And Game Editions

Game developer Bungie recently hosted an end-of-season event inside the Destiny 2 Tower to celebrate the arrival of its major expansion dubbed ‘Destiny 2 Beyond Light.’ The gaming company had suggested that the Destiny 2 live event would be a relatively smaller event which indicated that it won't be as big as the Almighty crash; however, it far exceeded the expectations of most fans who were able to log in.

Destiny 2 live event

The Destiny 2 live event has finally concluded. While the event was still live, many players from around the world tried their hardest to log into the title to catch a glimpse of the pre-expansion event. Bungie also introduced fans to the Last City mission which had opened up in the Tower. As part of the Last City mission, Guardians were transported to a strange location in the city to investigate an unusual sensation.

Prior to the in-game event, the gaming company also rolled out a patch update which had to be downloaded before logging in to the game and landing at the Tower. The event came to a close at around 10 PM EST, following which the game servers were immediately taken offline for maintenance. Unfortunately, fans won't be able to log back into the title until the arrival of the much-awaited Destiny 2 Beyond Light. With the new Destiny 2 Beyond Light expansion, the Guardians will be seen travelling to the all-new Europa location and lock horns with Darkness for the very first time in the history of the popular franchise.

Destiny 2: Beyond Light release date

The latest Destiny 2 Beyond Light expansion is scheduled to arrive on Tuesday, November 10, at 12 PM EST across all platforms, but it can be pre-installed right now. It will also be available on the next-generation PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / Series S consoles; however, it will only arrive on December 8, next month.

The game is available for pre-orders and it comes in four different editions which include the Standard Edition, Standard + Season Edition, Deluxe Edition, and Collector's Edition.

Image credits: Bungie