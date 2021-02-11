Destiny 2 Beyond Light: How To Get The Palindrome Hand Cannon?

Bungie has released the much-awaited Destiny 2 Season 13 Beyond Light update to kick start the latest Season of the Chosen expansion. The gaming studio has added tons of new content in the game, as it prepares to roll out plenty more in weeks to come. With the start of a new season, developers have also brought back the Palindrome, a legendary hand cannon in Destiny 2. So, in this Destiny 2 guide, we will show you how to get Palindrome hand cannon is Season 13.

Also Read | Not Getting XP In Modern Warfare: What's Causing The Issue And How To Fix It?

How to get Palindrome in Destiny 2?

The Palindrome hand cannon is one of the strongest weapons you can have in the latest game meta. Luckily, all you need to do is to go through the weekly Nightfall: The Ordeal Strike.

As of right now, this is the only way that Guardians can acquire the new Palindrome hand cannon. However, it is worth pointing out that the weapon will be available as a reward on a weekly rotation along with two other weapons that have been added in the game. As a result, you will only have one week to get your hands on this powerful hand cannon. So, make sure that you obtain the weapon before it rolls out of the loot pool.

Also Read | Destiny 2 Season Of The Chosen Update Time And Maintenance Period

Players should also note that most of the original perks for Palindrome are not available in the current season. However, players who are looking for an upgrade can do so with the newly added Bottomless Grief perk. You can use this perk to refill the ammo of the Palindrome while taking on your opponents.

Along with the Palindrome hand cannon, the new Destiny 2 Beyond Light update has also introduced two more weapons in the game which were first seen in the first Destiny game. These include the Shadow Price Auto Rifle and the Swarm Machine Gun.

The new Destiny 2 update is now live on servers and it has been released for all platforms including the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, and Google Stadia.

Also Read | Destiny 2 Season 13 Eververse Schedule: Complete Schedule From Week 1 To Week 13

Also Read | Destiny 2 Season 13 Beyond Light 'Season Of The Chosen' Update Patch Notes

Image credits: Destiny Fandom