Destiny 2 Season 13 Beyond Light 'Season Of The Chosen' Update Patch Notes

After weeks of anticipation, Bungie has finally rolled out the new Destiny 2 update 3.1.0 to kick start the Beyond Light Season 13: Season of the Chosen. As part of the Destiny 2 Season 13 update, developers have added new Strikes, Exotic gear, and a lot more. So, let us walk you through all the major changes arriving with the latest Destiny 2 update.

Destiny 2 patch notes

Activities

Europa

New Landing Zone added in Eventide Ruins for all players who complete the Beyond Light campaign.

Dreaming City

The Reverie Dawn armour set has been reissued with a new max power cap and the Combat Style mod socket.

The Waking Vigil, Vouchsafe, Retold Tale, and Sleepless weapons have been reissued with a new max power cap and new perk pools.

Dreaming City weapons that have reached their max power caps will no longer drop once you have obtained the item once, allowing collectors to fill out their collections while ensuring that subsequent item drops remain usable in difficult activities.

Fixed an issue where Petra's map icon could blink even when there was no quest to talk to her.

Fixed an issue where a one-way connection or temporary connections between areas weren't accounted for by the waypoint system.

Fixed an issue where one of the portals to the Confluence was missing.

Fixed an issue where some Shuro Chi dialog lines could play twice when picking up a patrol beacon.

Fixed an issue where lighting would noticeably pop when moving between Rheasilvia and Harbinger's Seclude.

Malfeasance Quest

Fixed an issue where Taken Acolytes were missing their Void shields during the Malfeasance mission.

Fixed an issue where it was possible to fight the Ogre bosses without triggering the darkness zone.

Dark Monastery

Fixed an issue where some areas that were supposed to be private were, in fact, public, and fireteams could block each other's progress.

Fixed an issue where Toland could be missing from Ascendant Challenges.

Fixed an issue where patrol completions in Dreaming City weren't counting towards the "Wisdom of the Witch" Triumph.

Fixed an issue where Ahamkara Bones were failing to spawn in Agonarch Abyss.

Fixed an issue where Ahamkara Bones were failing to spawn in the Cimmerian Garrison.

Fixed an issue where the Lore of Luna Triumph was not progressing when completing Toland patrols.

Fixed an issue where the Run the Gauntlet Triumph wouldn't progress when completing the time trial in the Cimmerian Garrison Ascendant Challenge.

Cosmodrome

Fixed an issue where some rocks and grass were floating in the air.

Tangled Shore

Fixed an issue where some Fallen Skiffs could fly through the environment during public events.

Fixed an issue where a one-way connection or temporary connections between areas weren't accounted for by the waypoint system.

Fixed a lighting issue in Hellrise Canyon where cracks in the environment were highlighted by a bright light emitting from behind a wall.

The Rider

Fixed an issue where the tank summon pad could de-spawn.

The Mad Bomber

Fixed an issue where a Dreg Pike driver would ignore the player.

Moon

The Dreambane armour set has been reissued with a new max power cap and the Combat Style mod socket as well as a dedicated Nightmare mod socket.

All three Altars of Sorrow weapons (Apostate, Blasphemer, Heretic) and the Premonition Pulse Rifle have been reissued with a new max power cap and new perk pools.

A Mysterious Disturbance

Fixed an issue where players could accidentally bypass a trigger volume and end up in a blocked state.

Fixed an issue where the first combatants of this mission had their Power Level scaled too high.

Fixed a bug where some players' weapons could remain up near Eris.

Fixed an issue where environment decorations were floating near the K1 Logistics Lost Sector.

Fixed an issue where players could experience the "Harp" error code when approaching Eris on the Moon.

Fixed an issue where a chest puzzle during Moon free roam would get stuck and not restart.

Fixed an issue where Fallen combatants would spawn from a Hive ship.

In the Deep

Fixed an issue where a Hive Cutter would pop into existence without playing its spawn visual FX.

Symphony of Death

Fixed an issue where the boss could get stuck in an immune state if the fireteam hard-wiped during the boss encounter.

Nessus

Fixed an issue where a one-way connection or temporary connections between areas weren't accounted for by the waypoint system.

Fixed a floating patrol beacon.

EDZ

Fixed an issue where ambient squads could fire on the player before they finish loading in one of the Silent Fang missions.

Fixed an issue where a one-way connection or temporary connections between areas weren't accounted for by the waypoint system.

Fixed an issue where the combatants from the final encounter could respawn during the end-of-mission countdown timer at the end of one of the Silent Fang missions.

Fixed an issue where some water reflections had graphical errors in cave areas.

Public Events

Ether Resupply

Fixed an issue where Fallen Servitor teleport attack was missing audio.

Fixed an issue where a Fallen Ketch could clip through the environment.

Glimmer Extraction

Fixed an issue where the Glimmer Extractor public event would occur too infrequently in The Gulch on EDZ.

Disrupt Vex Construction

Fixed an issue where Vex combatants wouldn't despawn after this public event ended.

Fixed an issue where the capture plates could remain after it was too late to achieve Heroic, but capturing them would do nothing.

Altar of Sorrows

Fixed an issue where the Altar of Sorrows’ music would play for players in the Sorrow's Harbor area even if they were not engaged with the public event.

Fixed an issue where Knight Swords could spawn too high in the air after killing the Knight that drops them.

Fixed an issue that was preventing the Altar of Sorrows bosses from rotating each day.

Defend the Warsat

Fixed an issue where the public event would not always count towards public event completions for certain bounties and quests.

Fixed an issue where an Ogre boss in the Skywatch area would sometimes teleport around the Warsat.

Cryo-pod Freeze

Fixed an issue where the orbs used to trigger the heroic completion would continuously spawn after one vent was broken.

Stop the Ether Ritual

Fixed an issue where all of the objects and combatants in this public event could suddenly disappear if no players had engaged them.

Taken Blight

Fixed an issue where the rally flag and public events would appear in different spots in the area.

Fixed an issue where the public event might not always happen if players had previously engaged with the rally flag.

Strikes

Warden of Nothing

Fixed an issue where a Minotaur miniboss would teleport to attack the players too early, before the shield that was supposed to block it came down.

Fixed an issue where the lift tube could close after the first member of a fireteam went through, preventing the other fireteam members from proceeding.

Fixed an issue where the strike boss was facing the wrong direction during some animations.

Fixed an issue where some combatants could pop into existence instead of spawning properly with animations.

Fixed an issue where players could progress too far without putting a lever, and then have to backtrack to find it.

The Insight Terminus

Fixed an issue where the fireteam could get stuck behind a locked door after a hard wipe.

Fixed an issue where the boss could fail to teleport away and players couldn't proceed, forcing them to quit the strike.

The Scarlet Keep

Fixed a bug where a line of dialogue would sometimes not play.

Lake of Shadows

Fixed some bugs with waypoint locations.

Fixed an issue where it was possible to bypass a trigger volume and break the mission flow, blocking the fireteam from progressing.

The Corrupted

Fixed an issue with waypoint locations.

Fixed an issue where players could encounter missing environment objects if they backtracked to the elevator.

Broodhold

Fixed an issue where some combatants would pop into existence without showing proper spawn visuals.

Fixed an animation issue where a Hive barrier would briefly pop back into existence before despawning.

The Inverted Spire

Fixed an issue where platforms would despawn and players in a fireteam could get stuck in the Cistern area if their fireteam went too far ahead.

Exodus Crash

Fixed an issue where players should have been pulled to the boss room to join their fireteam but were instead seeing a countdown timer and dying.

Crucible

Crucible Tokens and Crucible Token Gifts have been deprecated.

Crucible Valor rank rewards are now visible on Lord Shaxx.

Maps

Bannerfall

Fixed an issue where the Bannerfall Crucible map would sometimes display the incorrect name.

Burnout, Wormhaven, and Midtown

Fixed an issue where map music would play too early, during the load screen.

Radiant Cliffs

Fixed an issue where the map name was missing from some screens.

Fixed out-of-environment issues.

Twilight Gap

Fixed an issue where players could get caught on invisible geo.

Exodus Blue, Javelin-4, Fragment, Midtown, and Deadcliffs

Fixed out-of-environment issues.

Gambit

Gambit Infamy rank rewards are now visible on Drifter.

Raids

Raid reward sources now include Masterwork materials as follows:

Enhancement Cores and Prisms now have a chance to drop from hidden chests in Last Wish, Garden, and Descent Raids.

These are on a weekly lockout, per chest, per raid (cannot be infinitely ground).

Ascendant Shards are obtainable via a reward from a weekly director challenge connected to the featured raid.

Ascendant Shard Weekly Director challenge requires players to complete all encounters of the featured raid before paying out.

The Last Wish

Encounters and challenges should now award the intended standard XP amounts.

Fixed an issue where players could experience network desyncing.

Fixed an issue where some Knight combatants would spawn inside of wall.

Fixed an issue where too many Taken Captains were spawning during the Riven encounter.

Fixed an issue where Morgeth the Spirekeeper would pop into existence within view of the player.

Fixed an issue that allowed the fireteam to skip some platforming gameplay once the first player in the fireteam got through.

Fixed an issue where players could die after clearing the platforming encounter and have to redo the platforming gameplay.

Fixed an issue where killing the second Eye of Riven at just the wrong time would break the encounter and force a restart.

Fixed a bug where a Drifter dialogue line would play even if you hadn't activated the relevant wish.

Fixed an issue that prevented the Strength of Memory challenge from being completable.

Garden of Salvation

Fixed an issue where the finale music was not always playing at the proper times.

Deep Stone Crypt

Atraks-1's health bar should exhibit less rubber-banding behaviour.

Free Roam Scanner augment will now be removed from players when starting the first raid encounter.

Dungeons

Shattered Throne

Shattered Throne chests will no longer drop items that have reached their max power caps.

Reverie Dawn armour that drops in the Shattered Throne dungeon will roll with higher stats, comparable to raid armours.

Dreaming City weapons that drop in the Shattered Throne dungeon can roll with perks that are unavailable from drops from other reward sources.

Fixed an issue where music might not play during the final encounter.

Fixed an issue where a door could get stuck locked and prevent players from progressing.

Pit of Heresy

Pit of Heresy chests will no longer drop items that have reached their max power caps; all Essence quests will still have a chance to drop from Pit of Heresy encounters.

Dreambane armour that drops in the Pit of Heresy dungeon will roll with higher stats, comparable to raid armours.

Weapons that drop in the Pit of Heresy dungeon can roll with perks that are unavailable from drops from other reward sources.

The final chest in Pit of Heresy will no longer drop a fully Masterworked Dreambane armour piece.

Instead, the Dreambane armour piece that drops will have 7 armour energy and is guaranteed to drop with at least a +16 in two different stats and higher stats overall.

Dreambane class items will not drop from this chest.

Fixed an issue where relics could have incorrect visual effects.

Fixed an issue where audio was missing from some Hive barrier objects.

Prophecy

Fixed an issue where a boss combatant might not disappear properly after completing an encounter.

Fixed an issue where fireteam members who stay behind in the Drifter's ship could be locked out of the dungeon when their team progresses forward.

Fixed some issues where pillars of light could show progress on the wrong objects.

Fixed an issue where light pillar visual effects were offset from certain platforms.

Fixed an issue where the Kell Echo boss's teleport animation and VFX wouldn't sync up with the actual teleport, causing some odd animation.

Fixed an issue where player's Ghosts could appear in an inaccessible location if they died shortly after stepping through a teleporter, forcing them to wait for 45 seconds before respawning.

Fixed an issue where join-in-progress players would spawn way back near the beginning of the dungeon if they joined late.

Fixed a bug where players could pick up motes without receiving credit for it.

Fixed an issue where a Devoured Ogre would sometimes teleport to the players if they moved too far away.

Fixed an issue where two of the mote-gathering rooms would prevent players from respawning within them.

General

Fixed AI behaviour bugs across numerous activities, where combatants could be found standing still, teleporting, or moving to the wrong location.

Fixed an issue where some Lost Sector combatants' Power Levels were too low, sometimes lower than the same combatants in the public free roam areas.

Fixed issues where the incorrect name was shown above the health bar for variously named combatants in various activities.

UI/UX

General

Collection categories now allow players to mark all new items as seen to clear the new item indicator for that category.

Vault has a button with information about how to access the Destiny Companion App and others built by the Destiny community.

Menu header bars correctly stretch to widescreen monitors.

Logo updated for the BNOC team (formerly known as DOC).

Shout out to the folks who’ve kept our services running for years, and cheers to many more!

Fixed an issue where sometimes the Legacy Triumphs were displayed when first accessing the Triumphs screen.

Subclass toggle icon correctly displays inactive state when equipment is locked.

Updated Stasis Aspect Fragment display to correctly show zero slots.

Eververse/Economy

General

Weapon and armour ornaments will no longer be gated on player entitlement state.

Weapon and armour ornaments tooltips in the store now clearly indicate when a parent item is not owned.

Sandbox

Abilities

Fixed an issue where certain Arc and Solar grenades could apply their "hit" visual FX to animated doors and floors.

Fixed an issue where using Shiver Strike near Stasis crystals could send you into the stratosphere.

Fixed an issue where using certain abilities near Stasis crystals could push you through a closed door.

Fixed an issue where Sunbreakers would trigger Roaring Flames with Solar Sword kills.

Fixed an issue where Sentinel Shield single attacks via Heavy attack input did not consume Super energy.

Fixed an issue where players could be damaged by the shatter of their own Stasis crystals if the opponent had Whisper of Fissure equipped.

Fixed an issue where Wormhusk Crown and Vesper of Radius would trigger their perks upon breaking out of Stasis.

Fixed an issue where Duskfield Grenades can freeze Stasis crystals and barricades.

Improved reliably of Frostpulse Aspect when enemies were on different elevations.

While using Jumper or Cold Shoulders, Glacial Quake Super melee attack is now also mapped to LT/L2 for accessibility.

Decreased the height at which Glacier Grenades will launch the player who threw them.

Duskfield Grenades can now kill to prevent players from using it to continuously trap others in Stasis.

Iceflare Bolts no longer grants grenade energy when shattering a frozen target.

Ensured that Iceflare Bolts correctly tracks the number of seekers created before going on cooldown.

Stasis Freeze Breakout

When playing with a controller, the input for breaking out of Stasis Freeze is now double-press B/Circle for all classes.

The controls for the breakout action can be changed via controller remapping.

Stasis Freeze

Increased the damage frozen players can take before shattering from 100hp to 200hp.

When frozen by Stasis, players now take 50% less damage from Primary-ammo weapons.

When frozen by Stasis, players now take 50% more damage from Special-ammo weapons, Heavy-ammo weapons, and non-Stasis abilities.

When frozen by Stasis, AI combatants now take 5% less damage from Primary-ammo weapons.

When frozen by Stasis, AI combatants now take 5% more damage from Special-ammo weapons, Heavy-ammo weapons, and non-Stasis abilities.

Withering Blade

No longer does critical headshot damage.

Increased base damage from 60 to 90.

Melee lunge range reduced by 1m when Withering Blade is charged. Allows players to more reliably use Withering Blade when up close.

Handheld Supernova

Reduced self-damage from 100% to 25%.

Armour

Reduced the cost of Deep Stone Crypt raid mods significantly.

With the Taking Charge mod equipped, you will no longer pick up Orbs of Power if you are already at your maximum Charged with Light stacks.

The Aeon Cult arms Exotic armour pieces for all three classes have been redesigned and now feature selectable, role-based perks oriented toward teamwork.

The Overshield buff timer granted from IceFall Mantle Exotic will no longer be refreshed when a Titan is shot by Allied players in PvE.

Damage from enemy combatants and opposing players in Gambit/Crucible will still refresh the buff's timer.

Fixed an issue where Dreambane armour wouldn't drop above 1050 Power until players complete the Shadowkeep campaign.

Weapons

Catalysts for the following weapons have had their sources and objectives updated to not be associated with Vaulted content: Bad Juju Izanagi's Burden Sleeper Simulant The Huckleberry Worldline Zero Polaris Lance Telesto Legend of Acrius Skyburner's Oath

Fixed an issue with Sturm's Exotic perk.

Sturm will once again reload any equipped Special slot weapon on kill provided the Special weapon's clip isn't full already and there's available reserve ammo.

Bow weapon kills or multi-kills no longer incorrectly progress the Fusion Rifle Calibration bounty from Banshee.

Fixed an issue that was preventing Merciless from increasing its charge rate on non-lethal hits.

This also fixed an issue affecting the Exotic perks of Jade Rabbit, Eriana's Vow, Coldheart's perk not triggering when shot through a Citan's Rampart barrier, and Mulligan activating on hits when used with Anti-Barrier Rounds.

Fixed an issue that caused Line in the Sand to have broken gear and play the wrong reload animation.

Fixed an issue causing Thunderlord and possibly other weapons to not render their scope and/or reticle.

Weapon Archetype Changes

Rocket Launcher

Increased Rocket Launcher damage by ~30% against Miniboss tier enemies and above.

Exotic Rocket Launchers have been adjusted individually and are affected by this change to different degrees.

Fusion Rifle

Increased Fusion Rifle damage falloff start distance, by an increasing amount based on a range (6% with 0 range, 16% with 100 range).

Reduced camera movement from firing a Fusion Rifle by 9.5%.

Breech Grenade Launcher

Breech Grenade Launcher projectiles will now detonate on impact with enemies, even if holding the trigger.

Submachine Gun

Reduced camera movement from firing an SMG by 24%.

Pulse Rifle

Reduced camera movement from firing a Pulse Rifle by 7%.

Machine Gun

Reduced camera movement from firing a Machine Gun by 9.5%.

Sniper Rifle

Scaled flinch from damage from other players while aiming a Sniper Rifle by 1.6x.

Sword

Damage against Miniboss tier enemies and above reduced by ~15%.

Perks

Demolitionist

Added a short cooldown on the reload effect.

Mouse and Keyboard Recoil Scalars

Reduced the recoil scalar on mouse and keyboard (previously mouse and keyboard had ~40% less recoil than a controller, this change brings mouse and keyboard closer to the controller).

Affects these weapon archetypes: Auto Rifle Scout Rifle Pulse Rifle Submachine Gun Hand Cannon Machine Gun



Exotics

Fixed certain Exotic weapons losing their buff when pulling out a Ghost Shell (they will still lose the buff if you stow them).

Ace of Spades

Tarrabah

Hawkmoon (final round only)

Borealis and Hard Light now have a custom (short) animation for switching damage type.

Duality

Increased damage falloff distance by 1.25m (in both hip fire and aim down sights).

Reduced maximum buff stacks from 7 to 5, each stack now grants more of a damage bonus, extended buff duration slightly.

Power and Progression

Updated Power bands

Power Floor: 1100

Soft Cap: 1250

Powerful Cap: 1300

Pinnacle Cap: 1310

When below the Soft Cap, increased the upper limit of Power upgrades dropped from weekly powerful sources.

Increased XP rewards for the Last Wish raid to match Garden of Salvation and Deep Stone Crypt.

Fixed an issue where the Power preview for some vendor items did not match the Power of the gear received.

Player Identity

Several title Seals now support Gilded Titles. After completing the base Triumphs and claiming the Seal, several gilding Triumphs become available.

Completing all the gilding Triumphs changes the Title to its gilded state, represented by new colour and icon in menus and player waypoints.

The Title only remains gilded through the remainder of the Season, as gilding Triumphs will be reset at the end of each Season.

This functionality exists for these titles: Gambit - Dredgen Crucible - Unbroken Nightfall - Conqueror Trials - Flawless

New titles were made for Conqueror and Flawless that support gilding. The base Triumphs within these title Seals can be completed in any Season.

Players who have completed Triumphs associated with the previous version of the Flawless or Conqueror Titles will have those completions applied to the new versions of the titles' Triumphs where applicable.

Triumphs to complete flawless carries in Trials no longer require the person being carried to never have gone flawless, and now require that they have not gone flawless during the current Season.

Fixed an issue where players could acquire more currency for acquiring fragments than there were fragments in the game.

Bounties and Pursuits

The Exo Stranger has a new Stasis Aspect quest available.

Requires Beyond Light ownership, campaign completion, and acquisition of all prior Stasis Aspects from the Stranger.

Reduced the completion values for many Stasis Fragment pursuit objectives to be less frustrating.

Platforms and Systems

PC

Switching teams during a Private Match has been moved to Shift key.

Remove the notifications and sound options that didn't do anything.

Consoles

Removed voice chat volume slider setting that didn't do anything.

General

Season of the Worthy Eververse items has been added as potential drops in the Bright Engram.

Spider now sells Glacial Starwort and Spinfoil. Spider and the Gunsmith no longer accept Phaseglass Needle, Alkane Dust, Simulation Seed, or Seraphite.

Remaining Phaseglass Needle, Alkane Dust, Simulation Seed, or Seraphite can be turned into Spider for a small quantity of Glimmer.

Starter gear has been removed from Suraya.

Collections version of the Generalist Ghost Shell now has full Ghost mod and Masterwork functionality.

Riskrunner has been removed from Xur's vendor pool as it’s tied to a New Light quest.

Legendary Engrams can no longer be claimed from the Season Pass rewards when inventory and Postmaster are both full.

Wrathborn Hunt trail improved to better support colourblindness.

Fixed an issue where players could sometimes receive no reward from Dreaming City weekly bounties and Shattered Throne encounters.

Fixing this required the removal of very rare fixed-roll drops of the Dreaming City Scout Rifles and Sniper Rifles.

Localization

For Season of the Chosen, some of the localized voice actors were recast permanently or temporary due to ongoing challenges imposed by the pandemic.

Permanent Recast

Spanish Mexican voice actor for Ghost permanently replaced.

Temporary Recast

Polish Zavala voice actor temporary replaced for Season of the Chosen by sound-alike actor.

Russian Ghost voice actor temporary replaced for Season of the Chosen by sound-alike actor.

Brazilian Osiris voice actor temporary replaced for Season of the Chosen by sound-alike actor.

We intend to return to the original cast as soon as possible.

The Destiny 2 update size hasn't been confirmed yet, however, it is now live across all platforms and can be downloaded.

Image credits: Bungie