Destiny 2 Beyond Light Pre Order Details: What All Can You Expect?

The Destiny 2 Season 11, also known as the Season of Arrivals, is now available for both Xbox One and Playstation 5. The new Destiny 2: Beyond Light available with the game version 2.9.0 is winning all hearts with new antagonists arriving besides many other changes in the game.

The 2.9.0 version not only marks the beginning of Destiny 2 Season 11 but it also presents the new pyramid ship flying over Europa. Bungie revealed the Destiny 2 Season 11 update yesterday i.e. June 9, and players can now see some impressive downloadable content in the game. Apart from that, here are some details of the Destiny 2: Beyond Light pre-order bonuses for the players of the game.

Destiny 2: Beyond Light pre-order bonuses

According to the reports, players can get exciting bonuses such as the Exotic Ghost shell and Legendary Emblem if they choose the standard version of Destiny 2: Beyond Light pre-order. However, if you want to pre-order the Digital Deluxe and Collector’s Editions, you will reap a few extra benefits. All the pre-orders are available on Steam, Stadia and Xbox One, and will be available on the PlayStation store soon.

What will you get in the Destiny 2: Beyond Light Digital Deluxe Edition pre-order?

The Destiny 2: Beyond Light Digital Deluxe Edition is available to pre-order on all platforms. It comprises of many things which are given in the list below:

Destiny 2: Beyond Light Expansion + Full Year of Seasonal Content

With pre-order: Exotic Rimed Ghost Shell and Legendary Emblem

Freeze Tag Exotic Emote

No Time to Explain Exotic Pulse Rifle with Exotic Catalyst and Ornament

Any Other Sky Exotic Sparrow

In addition to these, the Stranger Edition will provide fans with a possibility to gain a hold on the exclusive 10 inches statue of 'The Stranger'. The goodie is sold with the purchase of a physical version of Deluxe Edition only at the selective retailers worldwide.

Destiny 2: Beyond Light Collector’s Edition

Unlike the Digital Deluxe Edition, the Destiny 2: Beyond Light Collector’s Edition will only be available at the Bungie Store. It will comprise of the following bonuses mentioned below:

Beyond Light Digital Deluxe Edition (digital code only)

Die-Cast Splinter of Darkness Replica with lights

Europa Explorer’s Bag

Europa Exploration Canteen

Mysterious Logbook

Plus other discoveries from Europa

